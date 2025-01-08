Country Music Stars Stun NFL Fans With Best National Anthem Performance Of The Year: WATCH

The Castellows crushed it with their national anthem performance at an NFL game this past weekend.

I was sitting at my favorite football spot in Washington, D.C. - Dirty Water - gearing up to watch the games with some buddies when I noticed the popular country music trio on the field prior to the Falcons/Panthers game in Atlanta.

It became immediately clear they were there to sing the national anthem, and the three Balkcom sisters absolutely crushed it.

The Castellows blow people away with national anthem performance.

Unfortunately, there was no video immediately available to share with the OutKick audience. Well, it's out now, and it's worth every second of your time.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I knew as soon as I saw Eleanor, Lily, and Powell on the field for the anthem that they were going to crush it.

The trio is incredibly talented, and they didn't disappoint. Below are some reactions from people on the TikTok video above:

Best national anthem I’ve heard in a very long time! Well done!!!!

WOW now that’s the GOLDEN STANDARD for singing our National Anthem

That’s how it should always be done great job ladies

that’s just pure America

simple, clean and perfect. no extra! Just the way it was meant!

Wow, thanks for singing and not screaming it.

You done great. Perfect harmony and synchronized

It's been a ton of fun watching The Castellows continue to explode over the past year going back to early 2024, and I have no doubt 2025 is going to be a huge year.

Starting things off by crushing the national anthem at an NFL game is one hell of a way to get started.

Props to them for continuing to dominate and put on a show. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.