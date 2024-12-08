Country Music Group Sets Internet On Fire With Awesome New Song: LISTEN

The Castellows have done it again.

The popular country music trio is made up of the Balkcom sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily, and the group has become a huge hit with the OutKick audience.

It's not hard to figure out why. The three are outrageously talented and make music that tells stories and is pretty wholesome.

It also represents a more traditional part of the country music genre that appears to be making a resurgence.

The Castellows release new song "Alabama Stone."

Well, it appears the Balkcom sisters have, once again, managed to cook up a new hit. The Castellows released "Alabama Stone" Friday, and it's definitely going to be a hit with their fans.

Give it a listen below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pretty solid, right? It's just the latest example that the three are incredibly talented and here to stay. The reception to the song was also overwhelmingly positive.

Check out some of the comments on YouTube below:

Every video feels like catching up with a friend who happens to be authentic. Love this!

they are a special talent

you girls are totally awesome!

Wow i like it, so peaceful!

Their songwriting keeps drawing me back.

I love where the inspiration came from for this song.

Another great song. Keep it up girls, thank you

You better buy tickets for the hype train for The Castellows while you still can because there eventually won't be any room left.

I discovered their music and did a deep dive for the first time at the start of 2024. They really took things to a new level with "Sober Sundays" and haven't looked back since.

Now, "Alabama Stone" is out, and it's already off to a hot start.

Props to The Castellows for bringing their A-game with "Alabama Stone." I can't wait to see what they do next. Let me know what you think of their music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.