New Movie About Donald Trump Looks Like Garbage: TRAILER

The trailer is finally here for "The Apprentice," and it looks like the movie might be a steaming pile of trash.

There's been nonstop chatter surrounding the film about Donald Trump in the entertainment and politics world, and it's not hard to understand why.

It looks like Trump is in solid position to win the election in November, he's battling multiple criminal cases and is in total control of the Republican Party.

From a business standpoint, there's never been a better time to make a movie about him, and this one stars Sebastian Stan - a truly great actor.

However, the film ran into issues when it was revealed at its Cannes premiere that it included a very controversial rape scene. Now, the trailer is here and it's something to behold.

Trailer released for movie about Donald Trump.

"The Apprentice" focuses on Trump's rise to power, and his relationship with legendary lawyer Roy Cohn. Cohn (Jeremy Strong) was one of Trump's most influential influencers during his rise to becoming a successful real estate mogul.

In theory, the film should be pretty interesting as Donald Trump has lived a crazy life that includes being President and getting shot.

I wouldn't recommend getting your hopes up because this movie looks really bad. Check out the trailer below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This movie looks like it's going to be unwatchable, and that's a shame. Again, there's so many moments of Trump's life that would make for a great movie. It's even titled after his old reality show. Although, in this context, he's clearly the apprentice to Cohn.

Is there a chance the movie is solid? Sure, but I'm not buying it off that trailer. It looks like it will paint Cohn and Trump as the film's villains.

This movie will be a completely blown opportunity if it's just a hit job. There's also a template to have success when going after a political figure. "Vice" goes after Dick Cheney and is a great movie.

I left "Vice" thinking Dick Cheney was cooler than I ever did when he was actually Vice President under President George W. Bush.

Judging from the trailer, "The Apprentice" isn't going to have the same vibe.

Finally, dropping the trailer on the day of the Donald Trump/Kamala Harris debate is a genius move. It might be the only smart thing associated with this movie. You can catch "The Apprentice" starting October 10th. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.