Upcoming Spy/Revenge Film With Star Actor Looks Insane: PREVIEW

"The Amateur" with Rami Malek looks like it's going to be awesome.

The plot of the film is described as, "Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge."

Did the plot description spark your interest? It certainly should have, and the trailer is awesome. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Rami Malek stars in upcoming CIA thriller "The Amateur."

How awesome does this movie look? Rami Malek starring as an " introverted decoder" who embarks on a journey of revenge after his wife is murdered is going to be awesome.

That's the kind of content that I'm definitely here for. Americans love espionage stories, and I'm certainly a sucker for them.

Add in the fact Rami Malek is one of the best actors in the game, and it's pretty easy to see why I have very high expectations for "The Amateur."

It kind of reminds me of the old movie "Man on Fire" with Denzel Washington from back in 2004. That's one of the best revenge movies ever made.

Can "The Amateur" be as great as that movie? Viewers will find out starting April 11, 2025 when it hits theaters. I'm certainly looking forward to seeing it. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.