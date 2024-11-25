Texas-Texas A&M Ticket Prices Are Approaching Super Bowl Levels

No. 3 Texas and No. 20 Texas A&M fans have been saving up for this game over the last 13 years and it shows.

With ticket prices approaching Super Bowl face value for Saturday's huge showdown at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, the question is: How high can tickets go before kickoff?

Ticket reseller TickPick reported Monday that the average ticket price for Saturday's game is now the most expensive average college football or NFL ticket ever at a price of $1,079.

Again, that's the average price of resale tickets.

If you just want to get into the game, the lowest price as of Monday afternoon was $741 per ticket, but you have to buy two. The final price out the door is just under $1,500 to see the renewing of a rivalry that goes back to 1894.

The median price on StubHub is just over $2,000. SeatGeek offered a deal on Sunday dubbed an "Amazing Deal" for eight tickets together for a final sale price of nearly $60,000.

Prices haven't even budged since A&M's heartbreaking 4OT loss Saturday to Auburn, which makes this a must-win to get into the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, a ticket to the Giants-Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day can be had for around $20.

Someone spent nearly $20k for four tickets to this game in August

Thanks, Biden.

Texas-Texas A&M ticket prices are high, but Motel 6 will only run you about $300 a night

If you're looking for a silver lining to Saturday's game, it's that hotel prices aren't that bad. Yes, it's just a two-hour drive from Austin to College Station, which is like an hour drive for the Escalades hauling ass down state routes.

As of Monday afternoon, the College Station Motel 6 has a room with two full beds for $296.50, if you're a Motel 6 card holder.

If you're looking to pile a bunch of guys into a room, a slummy Days Inn was advertising a $247 deal on Expedia.