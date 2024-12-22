Quinn Ewers' Oklahoma Sorority Girlfriend Goes Horns Up With Matthew McConaughey Longhorns Playoff Win

The Texas Longhorns have had a lot to have their "Horns Up" about over the past two seasons. They've made back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff and on Saturday they picked up a first round win.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers showed up prepared to take care of business, Trump tie clip and all. This was anything but your typical college postseason action.

It was a home game, Matthew McConaughey was running out on the field with the team, and the Longhorns were coming off of a loss in the SEC Championship game.

Not to mention their loss in the semifinal round to Washington last season. Texas needed a win to overcome those losses and get back on the right track.

The Longhorns did that by beating Clemson 38-24. Ewers went 17 of 24 for 202 yards, one touchdown, and an interception in the win.

Maddy Barnes is hoping to Horns Up her way to the National Championship game

His girlfriend Maddy Barnes, shockingly an Oklahoma sorority girl, was there for the tough loss last year and has been riding along every step of the way this season.

After the game, she was all Horns Up and recapping a 2024 filled with the hand gesture, including a post-game Horns Up with McConaughey - the "Minister of Culture."

Next up is the quarterfinal round, where the No. 5 Longhorns will take on No. 4 Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on January 1. If they can get past the Sun Devils, they'll take on the winner of Ohio State-Oregon in the semifinal round.

Is this the year Texas plays for a National Championship? We shall see, as will Barnes. Ewers has already overcome a rivalry to find a girlfriend, you can’t put it past him to find a way to play for a title.

This Texas Longhorns team, who have two losses to Georgia, including the SEC Championship game, is exactly the type of team people wanted to see get a shot at winning it all.

Best of luck to Ewers and Barnes.