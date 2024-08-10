Texas A&M Vs. Alabama Sorority TikTok Dance-Off, 97 MPH Fastball To The Face & Extreme River Boating

The MLB game at Bristol Motor Speedway will be a success….IF….MLB has the balls to brand this as a huge party

Are baseball fans desperate for a novelty game at a NASCAR track where they'll sit ¾ of a mile up in the stands with nowhere to walk, have a beer and watch the game? I'm not convinced they are. But…but…but…this will be something that people will want to say they were at! That's true. People get sucked into these events, but those who were at the Battle at Bristol will tell you that the party was better than the on-field action. Guys, it's a long way up in those stands. There's ZERO chance they're going to allow you to bring in a cooler, but they should. This is going to ruin the party vibe and needs to be addressed. Can MLB/Bristol convince people to bring their RVs? This is critical. Will consumers fill the RV lots to help create the party atmosphere? As someone who was at the Battle at Bristol on a guys' trip in an RV paid for by Flying J and Natty Light, I can tell you that the party scene was INSANE for the RVers, but I'm not convinced MLB fans will be as energized to RV and party like Tennessee and Virginia Tech fans were energized back in 2016. I sat in the red seats to watch the Reds play in the 1990s. I'm good. I don't need the game-action. Bristol needs to start selling people on the party. Besides playing in front of a huge crowd, what else is going to sell me on attending.

I'd love to hear from the Johnson City, TN readers. Do you care about MLB bringing a game to your area? I know many of you are Reds and Braves fans. Are you interested in the madness of 100k at a baseball game?

Many of you asked about the Airbnb in South Dakota

For those who asked me to connect them with Aaron in Wisconsin for details on this hidden gem Black Hills rental, I have forwarded your messages. Keep in mind, I think he's at that place all weekend or traveling, so be patient.

The place does look awesome.

Buc-ee's Reports

- Darren in McDonough writes:

Leeds, Alabama

The good: clean bathroom, no line at pumps

The bad: charging.79 for a cup of ice. In my cup. Come on man!

How long should employees take to drop a workplace deuce?

- Beau in Toledo finally checked in on this topic:

Time to flush the debate about droppin' deuces on the clock.

20 minutes a day downloading dietary data to the water reclamation department is 100 minutes a week. Average 48 weeks per year. 4800/60 (for you common core kids) is 80.

Yes, that's 2 weeks of pay paintin' toilets, with no complaints from the Wife.

Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime. That's why I poop on Company Time.

- Brad S. says:

The proper answer on how long it takes to do your morning "constitutional" is how long it takes you to get through Morning Screencaps.

- Derek in Indiana reports:

Been a while but the workplace dumps stories have been cracking me up! So I had to write in...

A number of years ago I was a union Steward at the Big Ol' Funky Brown...

I had an area of part time package loaders and one day I get called to a belt where the part time supervisor was upset with an employee for his long restroom break and she wanted to "discipline" him...

So we head to the office to meet with the full time supervisor and the manager. She lays out her case for this employee getting disciplined and after her presentation the 2 management guys turn to the employee and he says?

"You can't rush Art... Sometimes it takes time to develop". After management quit laughing (except for her) They just told us to go back to work!

Finding your healing waters this summer

- Drew C. in OC shares:

I wanted to chime in on the 'Healing Waters' conversation as I just got back from my family vacation. My FIL family is from Wales, UK and we had the opportunity to take the whole family there for 19 days. We just got back a few days ago.

Wales is a healing country all the way around. We had so much fun. Every day had an activity that revolved around hiking, sightseeing and history. It's humbling to walk in a castle that was built in the 1200's and see land that is largely untouched by man.

One of the many highlights was visiting the 3 waterfalls in central Wales. It was a 5 mile hike there and back with breathtaking views and natural waterfalls. At the second waterfall, you could walk behind it to the other side, and if you dared, bathe in the pool at the bottom of it. I have done many a cold plunge and I would say the water was roughly 37 degrees, but it felt fantastic.

I'm sure that Wales is not on the destination list for a lot of people, but it should be. A couple of pictures attached of the second waterfall.

That's it this morning. I'm running behind because Screencaps Jr. had a sleepover and dad was in charge of breakfast. It's the final weekend before school starts, so I thought we'd make it a nice weekend for the boys.

Tonight, it's Toledo Mud Hens night for Harry Potter night, which will keep Mrs. Screencaps' interest.

Go have an incredible weekend.

