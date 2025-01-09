Woman Goes Viral With Insane Gun Skills, Is An Insane Shot: WATCH

An incredible video of a woman rocking it on a gun range is going viral.

It's not a secret to OutKick readers that I'm a big fan of guns. As the saying goes:

God made man. Samuel Colt made them all equal.

There's a lot of truth in that statement. While I don't get to shoot almost every day like I did while growing up, I still appreciate someone who can sling it.

Tetiana Gaidar goes viral for awesome shooting video.

That leads me to an awesome video from Taran Tactical featuring actress and technical advisor Tetiana Gaidar putting on a show.

Not only did she put her shooting skills on display, but she managed to swap to her left hand about halfway through and didn't miss a beat.

Check out the awesome display of gun skills in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Awesome start to finish. I grew up shooting guns all the time, and I became an okay shot. Better than some. Worse than others.

I'm 100% confident I couldn't replicate that drill with the same level of success if I had to switch to my left hand if you gave me 100 tries.

Could I hit everything? Sure, but I'd have to really slow things down once going to my non-dominant hand.

What did you think of the video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.