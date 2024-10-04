New Horror Movie Causes People To Leave Theater, Puke: REPORT

A new horror movie is shocking audiences.

OutKick readers know I am a bit of a fan of a really solid horror movie, but I've never been a big fan of movies that are just gore and blood.

That's why I'm probably not going to be in a rush to see "Terrifier 3," judging from a report about how a screening of the film was received.

People leave "Terrifier 3" screening.

I only learned about the "Terrifier" franchise shortly before writing this article, and I almost wish I'd stayed in blissful ignorance. The plot of the third movie in the franchise is described as, "Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve."

That leaves a lot of room for content, and things apparently go way too far. The film's first screening in the U.K. had eleven people leave the theater, people were crying and at least one person who left puked, according to The A.V. Club.

None of the eleven who walked out left during the opening scene. Director Damien told the outlet, "Typically people walk out of a movie because it sucks. When someone walks out of a Terrifier film, it’s a testament to the special makeup fx team. I guess we’ve done our job!"

The fact people left the movie seems to back up what Leone previously said in an interview with JoBlo:

"I got to meet with studios, like legit Hollywood studios, who wanted to make Terrifier 3… [but] I knew they weren’t going to let me make this movie based on the first five pages. Like that’s how insane Terrifier 3 is. Mark my words, I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that’s not even the big kill scene. So that’s why I was like, ‘I need to just make this movie on my own,’ because it’s just too… it’s too insane."

I have a lot of questions, and I'm almost a bit too nervous to start searching the web to find the answers. What could have happened in a movie in the first five minutes that was so shocking that people left and puked?

Horror movies have been around for a long time. I'm not sure I've ever heard anything like this happening before. It must be incredibly intense and uncomfortable to draw bodily reactions like vomiting.

On the other hand, this might be the best free promotion the film could hope for. There are a bunch of headlines on major outlets about how the movie is so scary people have to tap out and quit. That's bound to drive some interest out of pure curiosity. The film's wide release is October 11th. If you end up watching it, let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.