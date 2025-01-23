Tennis Player Arina Rodionova Announces Divorce In Wild Video Days After Opening OnlyFans Business

Australian tennis player Arina Rodionova might've lost her marriage, but at least she has an OnlyFans account to fall back on.

The world's No. 184 player is going viral over a newly released video where she announces her divorce from former Aussie rules football player Ty Vickery after nine years of marriage.

What separates this divorce announcement from other divorce announcements? Arina announced it while Vickery sat there with a half-eaten banana in his hand. Then, after saying her peace, Arina goes to shake Vickery's hand that is holding the half-eaten banana.

Throw in the news that Arina opened an OnlyFans account on January 12 and you have a modern-day tabloid story.

"Hey guys, we have a quick announcement to make, we’re getting divorced," the Russian-born Rodionova told her fans.

Oh, OK.

"Life happens. We have lots of love for each other but sometimes it’s just not enough," she added.

And with that, the two have gone their separate ways.

Will Rodionova now go nuts on OnlyFans? So far, she's been fairly quiet with just three photos and two videos. At 35, we could see Arina go on a historic content run like a nurse getting out of a wild marriage with a journeyman pipefitter.

Think about how this all went down.

Arina got to a high of 97th in the world in 2024. Her best ranking ever came in 2015 when she was ranked No. 41 in the world, but there haven't been many big moments since.

She made it to the third round of the U.S. Open in 2021 and the second round of Wimbledon that same summer.

The years start to add up and it's time to start thinking about the next stage of life. Yes, Serena Williams played until she was 40, but that was Serena.

Arina pulled the trigger on Jan. 12. She now belongs to the OnlyFans streets for $10 per month.

"I am a performer, what can I say!" she wrote on one of her first OF pieces of content, which is blocked because I don't pay her $10 a month.

67 subscribers liked her very first post on Jan. 12.

That's at least $670 for her first month of work. She's made $4,585 playing tennis so far in 2025.

With retirement looming, now is the time to start building that 401k.