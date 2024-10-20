Tennessee Fan: Morgan Wallen Walks On Stage With Victory Cigar After Volunteers Win

Do you smell that? That’s the lingering smoke from like a million victory cigars that Tennessee Volunteers fans lit last night.

On the "Third Saturday in October,", the 11th-ranked Vols defeated the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide 24-17 in front of a packed Neyland Stadium. OutKick’s Trey Wallace got a phenomenal view of Chris Brazzell’s insane 6-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, which ended up being the game-winner.

Just under six minutes of game time later, Will Brooks would seal the game with an interception of Jalen Milroe. The Tennessee faithful immediately took that as a cue to light some victory cigars, filling the Rocky Top air with the scent of tobacco.

Among the plumes of smoke, you’d expect Morgan Wallen to be in one of those shots. After all, he’s one of the most high-profile, die-hard fans of the team in America. However, he was performing a pre-scheduled concert in Charlotte, NC, so he wasn’t able to take part in the excitement at the stadium. But just before he walked out on stage at Bank of America Stadium, he was able to revel in the victory along with the other Tennessee fans.

Wallen, like many other Vols fans, lit a cigar and inhaled the sweet fumes of victory before greeting a raucous crowd. There’s no doubting whether this guy is a Tennessee Fan.

I’m sure Wallen was bummed he couldn’t be at the game, but you know that victory gave him a little extra adrenaline while performing. With that win - and what looked by all means to be a successful concert, you know Wallen went to bed a happy man that night.