Hooray For Hockeywood: NHL Greats Teemu Selanne And Brett Hull Are Starring In A Comedy Together

There's a long, storied history of hockey movies. Miracle, Mystery Alaska, Youngblood, The Mighty Ducks, Goon, and of course, the granddaddy — and best, in my opinion — of them all, Slap Shot.

But we have a new entry into the annals of hockey movie history and it stars a pair of NHL greats and Hall of Famers.

That's right there's a new movie coming out on August 1 starring none other than Teemu Selanne and Brett Hull.

Alright… I'm in.

The trailer for the movie was released months ago, but it's now officially be released for your owning and/or renting pleasure on Aug. 1.

So what the hell is it even about?

Well, according to The Hockey News, it's about a minor league hockey player (played by the film's producer and director Dan Comrie who comes from a big-time hockey family) whose team is purchased by Selanne. Brett Hull catches wind of this and because of a beef the two have dating back to the 1993 All-Star Game in which a Jeremy Roenick-pulled prank was blamed on Selanne, he buys another team in the same league just to get back at the Finnish Flash.

If that premise didn't make you clear your schedule on Aug. 1, then we are very different people…

I will absolutely be checking this out. Does it look like potential Oscar fodder? I mean, If I was part of the Academy, maybe, but I'm not (yet) so probably not.

But just judging by the trailer, you've got two absolute legends of the game with giant personalities (although Selanne was quoted by THN as being pretty different than his film alter ego. Hull, he's not much like his film version. Hull said he was pretty much playing himself) and it looks like they had fun.

Whether it would get a thumbs up from a stuffy film critic, all I know is that this thing looks like a hell of a lot of fun.