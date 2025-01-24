Ted Cruz Goes Viral With Epic Joke About JFK Assassination Files

Senator Ted Cruz was in a joking mood Thursday.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to declassify the assassination files of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy.

It's been a long time coming, and people definitely deserve answers.

Ted Cruz jokes about JFK assassination files being declassified.

For those of you who might remember, Trump floated during the 2016 campaign the possibility that Cruz's dad might have been linked to the November 22, 1963 murder of JFK in Dallas.

It's hard to believe that was more than eight years ago. Time sure does fly when you're having fun. Well, the Senator from Texas didn't forget Trump's theory because he went back to the well after the executive order was signed with one simple request:

What countries don't extradite people back to America?

Well played, Senator. Very well played. Trump's trolling of Cruz during the 2016 Republican primary was truly next level stuff, but Cruz shouldn't take it personally.

Trump demolished everyone before eventually beating Hillary Clinton to make sure she wouldn't get near the Oval Office as President.

That might have been his greatest accomplishment, and if he had to float some JFK assassination theories along the way, then it's all part of the game.

Was Cruz's dad actually involved with the JFK assassination? Of course not, but smart of Cruz to get his passport ready in case he needs to make a Tom Clancy-style get away.

Also, if you want a country without extradition to the USA, your best bets are probably Russia* and the UAE. Russia isn't extraditing anyone to the USA and the UAE has a solid standard of living if you have money - which Cruz does.

What are your theories about the files? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

*I've never visited Russia, but my friends who have said it's awesome…..as long as you're rich and keep your head down. Would love to hear stories from anyone who has been there!