'Yellowstone' Creator Reportedly Buys Massive Ranch: DETAILS

Taylor Sheridan reportedly is adding another impressive piece of real estate to his portfolio.

The "Yellowstone" creator had made a goldmine of money thanks to the success of the neo-Western series, the universe the show has created, several hit movies and other popular TV shows.

The man is insanely wealthy, and while his net worth isn't public, his deal with Paramount reportedly will pay him $200 million over its duration.

What do you do when you're rich? You buy land, and that's exactly what Sheridan is doing.

Taylor Sheridan reportedly buys massive Wyoming ranch.

The TV genius recently purchased a 179-acre ranch in Wyoming roughly 60 miles away from Jackson Hole for a cool $4.95 million, according to TMZ. The ranch is called Papa's Creek Ranch, features two different trout streams and sounds perfect for hunting, according to the same report.

It's not known if Sheridan plans to live there or use it for a different purpose. It would make one hell of a western setting.

You can see a video of the ranch in the video below.

The coolest part about the ranch is that it appears to be pretty much completely empty. That means Sheridan can do whatever he wants in terms of building houses and structures.

That's the dream scenario, even if installing the infrastructure will be very expensive. For those of you who don't know, laying down the infrastructure for a build not near anything else is going to cost a lot of money. It could easily be six figures.

This also isn't Sheridan's first huge piece of property. He also owns the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, which is more than 265,000 acres. He also owns the Bosque Ranch. That property is 600 acres, according to the Daily Mail.

The man loves ranches, and I don't blame him. As someone who grew up in rural Wisconsin and lived in Montana, there are few things cooler than big ranches and farms.

If you have the money to get one, I suggest you do, and that's exactly what Sheridan has done.

Props to him for adding to his already booming real estate portfolio. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.