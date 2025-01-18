Tampon Tim Walz Fires Off A Disgustingly Hypocritical Post About Donald Trump

Tampon Tim is at it AGAIN! This guy won't stop. Honestly, you have to respect the grind at this point. Win or lose – and we all know what he did – Timmy is always at the ready.

Guy is locked and loaded at all times, even though he's clearly never fired an actual weapon before. Give him that.

Anyway, Tim took a NASTY shot at President Donald J. Trump last night over his decision to move the inauguration indoors because of the weather, and immediately got community-noted into oblivion over it.

Shocker – another hypocritical Democrat! Who would've thunk it:

Not great, Tim!

Incredible. Like I said, seeing a hypocritical Dem out in the wild is like spotting the sun on a cloudless day. It's almost impossible NOT to see one. They're everywhere, and Tim Walz is the leader.

What an insane thing to fire off, knowing you got sworn in … indoors! Look, it's a relatively funny tweet from Tampon Tim, I'll give him that. I love the pettiness of politics. It's the best.

The purple-haired Libs have jumped all over Trump for moving the inauguration indoors, because it's all they have left. Literally, that's it.

They lost the election by a billion. Nobody even came close to voting for their bullshit. It was a landslide. They may not want to call it that, but it was. Sorry. Facts are facts, buddy.

And Tim nearly lost Minnesota! Do you realize how hard that is to do? Trump nearly beat Kamala Harris in Minnesota – Tampon Tim's STATE! Incredible.

But, Trump is a little baby for wanting to move inside. You know what? I'm with him. DC is a hellhole to begin with, and now it's gonna be cold? Forget that. If I were Trump, I'd move the whole thing to the great, big, beautiful, free, WARM state of Florida. There. Problem solved.

You wanna see a lib's head really explode? Do that. They'd all faint. It would be chaos.

Oh well. Maybe next time!