The Horrifying Moment An American Was Kidnapped In Syria: VIDEO

What's it like to be kidnapped in one of the most dangerous countries on the planet?

That's exactly what happened to Sam Goodwin shortly after he arrived in Syria. Sam, who has a new book out covering the horrifying events, joined me on American Joyride for a lengthy interview about what happened.

How does an American get snatched by the regime of Bashar al-Assad while legally in the country? The moment it happened is straight out of a nightmare.

You can watch Sam talk about the moment he was kidnapped starting around 4:00

