The Horrifying Moment An American Was Kidnapped In Syria: VIDEO
What's it like to be kidnapped in one of the most dangerous countries on the planet?
That's exactly what happened to Sam Goodwin shortly after he arrived in Syria. Sam, who has a new book out covering the horrifying events, joined me on American Joyride for a lengthy interview about what happened.
How does an American get snatched by the regime of Bashar al-Assad while legally in the country? The moment it happened is straight out of a nightmare.
You can watch Sam talk about the moment he was kidnapped starting around 4:00 (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
I hope you all enjoyed hearing Sam's story as much as I enjoyed sharing it. Make sure to follow along at all the socials below: