Sydney Thomas Wears A Rather Revealing Dress To Her 22nd Birthday Party, Bron Streak Ends & Tammy Swallows

The special guest has been announced for today's Dakich show — yes, I'm scheduled to meet Urban, yet another great Ohioan

Like I've been telling you guys, if you're near Indy today at 4:30, get to Kilroy's in downtown Indy where a couple of great Ohio legends — myself and Urban — will be yucking it up with Mr. IU Dan Dakich ahead of the biggest game in Hoosiers football history.

You're damn right I'm suckin' down some beers at Kilroy's with Dakich. I've spent like 80 Friday mornings talking to this guy, yet I'm never met the guy who shut down Michael Jordan in the NCAA Championship game. Today is the day two powers finally meet.

Plus, Urban will mingle, I'm told. Don't bring footballs for him to sign. Act like an adult, not a weirdo.

Should Pat Kraft be fired for botching the Penn State situation?

— Greg in Nebraska weighs in:

I agree that Pat Kraft needs to be fired. He was the trigger man on James Franklin. I don’t think he got pissed at Franklin and fired him like Tommy(Joe Pesci) got pissed at Billy Batts in before he bashed his brains out in Good Fellas. I think Kraft was the guy who took a call and then pulled the trigger like the John Cusak character did in Grosse Point Blank.

I don’t know what the typical Penn State fan was thinking after the Northwestern game, but I don’t think it was so bad that Kraft would have the ability and support to fire him on his own. I think he got a call after the Northwestern loss, loaded the gun and pulled the trigger.

The biggest problem was he was not able to get anyone to sign on to be the next man up. If he would have been able to get Matt Rhule, I think some Husker fans would be ok with that, or 1 of the other possibilities he tried to get, he would be looking good right now. I think the people who made the call to fire Franklin did not have very good intelligence on what other targets would do if offered. Those guys thought it would be easy to fill the job. They were wrong. Now Penn State is embarrassed, or they should be. One of the worst recruiting classes in the country, players getting ready to escape in the portal, and no coach to go after players in the portal. I see they are after the Iowa State coach now. Good luck. Penn State has to get rid of Kraft soon in order to have a shot at staying where they are.

I remember how a long coaching search at Nebraska started the long run of terrible seasons which really hasn’t stopped.

I don’t feel bad for Kraft because he is getting paid well. I don’t think the mess that was created was his idea though.

Also, Jenna Berman is a first ballot, unanimous hall of famer.

Kinsey:

I still can't believe Jenna agreed to come on the Dakich show with me like a year ago. I've asked since with no reply. Let's hope she's just been busy and wasn't totally disgusted by Screencaps Recap.

Have white elephant gift exchanges jumped the shark?

Over in my text group, Diesel wanted us to answer this one. Are you guys tired of white elephant exchanges? Are you burnt out having to come up with unique gifts that will make people laugh? Are white elephant gifts no longer fun?

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

I just happened to see this video this week showing someone who gifted a $5 rotisserie chicken as a white elephant gift. Diesel and the boys laughed over that idea.

This one really hit Lee D. in Tampa

— Lee D. says:

Not sure if you saw this.

Kinsey:

I did not see that. One thing I wonder after seeing such emotions from Del Rodgers is if he was the victim of budget cuts. That doesn't seem like a man who wanted to retire. Yes, he's 65 — Del was a member of the 1989 49ers team that tore out my heart when they beat my Bengals in the Super Bowl — but it sure looks like Del wanted to keep going.

Maybe I'm wrong. What's crystal clear is that Del loved his career. That man definitely wasn't faking those emotions.

On Mike Tyson's Ohio mansion that was abandoned years ago

— Hunter tells me:

I've been a faithful reader for a while now. I never really felt like I had anything to contribute until you mentioned Tysons Mansion.

Years (obviously) my brother was obsessed with Tyson. He used to drive from the west side of Cleveland and sit outside the gates hoping to catch a glimpse of Iron Mike. Only one time did he even think he was successful, but cherished that moment until he passed on.

Fast forward many years, and I ended up living not far from Orwell Ohio near where Don King had a "training" facility. It was very obvious when Mr. King was in the area. There was no other reason for someone to be around in giant black limousines.

Thank You for bringing back some old memories of my life back East.

I've since left Ohio for Montana.

Christmas Gift of the Year nominee for Screencaps readers to consider

— Reagan emails:

A few weeks ago when the weather changed, of course the tire pressure indicators on our vehicles sparked. Instead of dragging my heavy double hotdog compressor up the stairs again, I decided to finally replace my portable that died a few years ago. I went with this

Amazon.com: CRAFTSMAN Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor, Cordless Mini Air Pump for Car Tires with Digital Tire Pressure Gauge, 6000mAh Battery Powered Air Pump, Max Pressure 150 PSI, 12V DC Corded : Automotive

It is easy to use, is very compact, has a built in battery and allows one to set the psi, press start and step aside.I inflated all 4 of my wife's tires an average of 10 psi each on a single charge and after recharging, inflated 2 of my truck tires about 10 psi, It has a cig adapter, but i wanted to see what the battery would do. Looking forward to using this at the beach and pool next year as it also comes with plenty of adapters. Already ordered a second for my daughter.

Love the column. For someone who has zero social media other than an email address, it allows me to "somewhat" understand the crap that my wife talks about on facebook. Thanks.

I see this news and just figure this means our Netflix bill is going up — soon

Someone tell me what the wokes at Netflix just got their hands on.

########################

That is it on this very cold Friday morning. It was 1-degree when I started writing this edition of the column. It's miserable. Indy is going to be cold. That means we'll need to hunker down in a bar.

I'll see you guys at Kilroy's.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :