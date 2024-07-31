Friendly Reminder That Sydney Sweeney Said She Won't Stop Doing Nude Scenes

Sydney Sweeney is a giver not a taker. This is evident in everything from her work on social media to her work in acting and even on the red carpet. The 26-year-old brings the fun to everything she does.

She became a star thanks in large part to her role on on HBO's Euphoria. It's a role that has required its fair share of nudity from the leader of the make boobs great again movement.

Sydney has embraced all that comes with the role and doesn't plan on putting a halt to the nude scenes. It would be an easy move to make and an opportunity given her rise in fame that some would absolutely take.

Not Sydney, she's a hero, and we're reminded of that thanks to a social media post that has almost half a million views. The post reads, "Sydney Sweeney reportedly says she won’t stop doing Hollywood nude scenes."

No need for a community note on this X post. She told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2022 that she has no problem with nude scenes and that she wasn't going to stop doing them.

Sydney Sweeney Isn't Turning Her Back On Nude Scenes, Not Now, Not Ever

"People forget that I'm playing a character, they think, ‘Oh, she gets naked onscreen, she’s a sex symbol,'" Sydney said in reference to her nude scenes in Euphoria.

"I can't get past that. I have no problems with those scenes, and I won't stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we're assuming about actors in the industry."

Some of the best leaders are the ones that do so not because they want to, but because they have to. She doesn't see herself as a sex symbol, but she's not backing down from it either.

Sydney has kept her word on continuing to embrace nude scenes. There was some nudity in Anyone But You and you can bet there will be even more when Euphoria returns sometime in 2025.

What a moment in history to witness. We'll be telling our grandkids about Sydney Sweeney's run one day.