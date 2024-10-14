Sydney Sweeney Goes Viral For Awesome Joke, Shoots Down Phone Number Request

Sydney Sweeney made some waves online over the weekend.

Most people who read OutKick like to spend the weekends watching college football, crushing some NFL action, enjoying a couple beers and spending time with family and friends.

Being a college football fan is something many of us take pride in, and that includes watching the pregame shows Saturday mornings before the early games get started.

Apparently, Sweeney also pays attention.

Sydney Sweeney shoots down Oregon's mascot.

College Gameday was in Eugene, Oregon this past weekend for the matchup between the Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Ducks pulled off a stunning victory, but the team's mascot took a huge loss before the action even started. He made a sign asking for Sydney Sweeney's number, and the "Euphoria" star made it clear that he wasn't going to get it.

Check out her response below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, Sydney Sweeney being a college football fan (or at least watching GameDay) is awesome. The college football world is a big tent, and there's definitely room for one of America's biggest stars.

Secondly, it appeared people at least respected the Duck for taking his shot. Worst case scenario is she says no, which is exactly what happened.

Nothing risked, nothing gained.

Sweeney continues to prove she's one of the best people in all of entertainment, and she's very self-aware. She knows how to move the needle online.

Whether that's lighting up Instagram with viral content or firing off a joke during College GameDay, she knows how to keep people talking and paying attention.

That's what we're all about here at OutKick.

Best of luck to whoever shoots their shot next. Hopefully, they have more luck than Oregon's mascot. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.