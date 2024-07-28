Swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s Wife Meghan Makes A Splash At Paris Olympics

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel won a gold medal Saturday night, but he already had a trophy: wife Meghan Dressel.

As Caeleb was swimming (alongside Team USA) his way towards his eighth career gold medal, cameras panned to Meghan, the couple’s son, and Snoop Dogg. Yes, Snoop Dogg, for an unforgettable moment. Dressel and Team USA were in the midst of winning the United States' first gold medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics. They did so in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.

The race wasn't even close. The good guys won by 1.07 seconds, which I'm told is quite a bit.

Saturday night was the first time Caleb’s son, August - born earlier this year - witnessed his dad claim gold. For most viewers, it was also their first time getting a glimpse of Meghan Dressel. And she appears ready to take her place atop the Mount Rushmore of Olympian WAGs in Paris.

I've already sounded the alarm and alerted the OutKick culture department. Meghan's performance - arguably as impressive, or more impressive than her husband's, has likely secured her a reoccurring spot on the OutKick culture page. No reservation required. No need to check in at the front desk. She'll be handed a key with 24/7 access and all the amenities needed to make her feel right at home.

Meghan Dressel Is No Stranger To The Pool

Though Meghan appeared on the national stage for seemingly the first time Saturday while poolside, she's been around competitive swimming for quite a while. Meghan swam while in college at Florida State University.

Just imagine if Brent Musburger caught a glimpse of Meghan watching the 'Noles from the stands. 15,000 more red-blooded Americans would be applying to FSU.

It's too late for Musburger to hype up Dressel from Doak S. Campbell Stadium, but you likely still have a chance to catch a glimpse of Meghan from the Paris Olympics in the coming weeks. Caeleb is expected to compete again in the Men's 50m freestyle (Thursday and Friday) and the Men's 100m butterfly (Friday and Saturday). Both husband and wife should come out of the weekend winners.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF