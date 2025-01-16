Bone-Chilling Preview Released For Black Hawk Down Documentary: WATCH

Netflix is releasing a documentary about the Battle of Mogadishu.

The October 3-4, 1993 battle in Mogadishu, Somalia is one of the most famous moments in American military history.

A force made up mostly of Delta Force operators and Army Rangers deployed to Somalia to hunt warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid and his people amid a horrific genocide.

A mission that was supposed to be a snatch and grab turned into a nightmare after multiple helicopters were shot down. That's why the event is known at Black Hawk Down, which was also the name of Ridley Scott's amazing movie.

Netflix released trailer for "Surviving Black Hawk Down."

The streaming giant describes the series about the infamous battles as follows:

"The three-episode docuseries features interviews with members of the Army Rangers and Delta Force, the special operation units that worked together on Oct. 3, 1993. Residents of Mogadishu are also featured throughout, including militiamen who fought against US forces, local women who found themselves trapped in a war zone with nowhere to hide, and a party photographer turned war documentarian who was prompted to bring his camera to the front lines out of a personal sense of duty to capture the reality of what was happening to his home."

The trailer is going to chill you to the bone, and it's also going to make you damn proud of the men who fought against a city unleashed.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

If that preview doesn't hit you right in the stomach, then you might want to check to make sure you're still alive. This documentary looks outstanding.

It's also great to see Brad Thomas - a Ranger, Delta Force operator and Silence & Light rock band founder - included in the documentary.

Brad is a rock solid American, and his story about that battle is something that everyone who is interested in the military should check out.

Now, Thomas will be joined by other veterans from the horrific military engagement that left 18 Americans killed and more than 80 wounded. I can't wait to dive in. "Surviving Black Hawk Down" premieres February 10th, and it's 100% on my list. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.