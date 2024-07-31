Support For Woman Who Cooled Off With Her Boobs Out While Watching TV With Her Boyfriend Is Overwhelming

A few days ago, I came across a woman who was doing the work of self-improvement. She had received some feedback from her boyfriend and was trying to figure out if she was the one in the wrong.

The 25-year-old logged onto Reddit to ask an important question of herself. The question she was asking was, "Am I in the wrong for having my boobs out while watching tv with my boyfriend?"

Her 38-year-old boyfriend didn't approve of her lifting her shirt up, exposing her boobs, to cool herself down. He threw a fit and shockingly asked her "What the f*ck are you doing? Why are you laying there like that?"

It didn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what was going on. He would then provide more evidence that he was no rocket scientist by comparing it to him pulling his junk out. That's an entirely different thing, because obviously nobody wants to see that.

He would eventually storm off to bed, leaving her completely lost. She felt like a "disgusting pig" because of his reaction and asked "What would you do in this situation?"

My instincts told me this was an insane reaction on the part of her boyfriend. I said I thought that he wasn't into her, or he was cheating, and in either case she should break up with him.

I sat there for several minutes trying to come up with a scenario where the boyfriend was in the right to be upset with her. As far as I could gather, she lifted her shirt up when the two of them were at home by themselves watching TV together.

When I couldn’t come up with a scenario, I asked for responses. I wanted to hear from anyone who supported the boyfriend here. I also asked for people who agreed with me and had no issues with her natural cooling-off methods to respond.

The results speak for themselves. Not surprisingly, my instincts were correct and there was overwhelming support for the girlfriend that arrived in my inbox.

Boobs out gf

- Larry writes:

IMO if she wants to show them it's impolite not to look.

Boob Tube

- T. writes:

Sean Jo

Just read your piece about the boyfriend chastising his girlfriend for whipping out her boobs while they were alone watching TV.

I'm 55 and my wife and I have been together for 24 years. Not only would I appreciate her pulling them out when it's just the two of us watching TV, HELL, I'd encourage it. I love my wife and love seeing her body, nothing will ever change that.

I welcome any opportunity to see her in little to nothing, any and every chance I get.

Just my Two Cents.

Boobs out

- Gary E writes:

Hi Sean!

This 25-year-old woman needs to find a new boyfriend! Any girlfriend or wife who wishes to sit topless or naked (for any reason) in the privacy of the home; while doing any activity should be considered a blessing.

This is the kind of male who is making it difficult for the rest of us heterosexual males to enjoy the glory of a naked woman. He should be sent to a monastery in Tibet.

This is the kind of clown who would protest exotic dancers in Las Vegas.

Hot Breasts

- Morris writes:

Sean;

You wanted to hear from us - my comment is that since foreplay is a big part of sexual satisfaction and the contrast between seeing a woman whose sexual parts are covered most of the time and when she is not is part of the anticipation of that satisfaction - it would seem that nudists must have very difficult time of it, what do you think? Why not ask them?

Sounds like it might get closer to the controversy if you did. I'm just an old man and personally, it doesn't make much difference to me anymore so maybe I can be more objective about it.

As for the poor man, have him buy an air conditioner and maybe at night, he wouldn't have to turn the lights off so often.

Morris, the Teacher. Are we having fun?

Girlfriend with Boobs out

- Matt from Indiana writes:

First time commenter and fairly new reader, just found the link on FoxNews.

As a divorced dad who’s 35, guy was absolutely in the wrong! What a lucky man he was. Wish my ex had done that, we still might be married if she had lol.

There you have it, the people have spoken. And everyone except one - I'll let you figure out which one - did so clearly. There was nothing wrong with her lifting her shirt up on the sofa while they were watching TV.

It's as natural and healthy as the self-improvement exercise she willingly took part in, albeit unnecessarily.