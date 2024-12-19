Intense 'Superman' Trailer Released, Draws Fired Up Reactions

The trailer for "Superman" has finally arrived.

James Gunn's film starring David Corenswet as the legendary superhero hits theaters July 11, 2025, and the hype around the movie is through the roof.

People can't wait to see what Corenswet brings to the table as Clark Kent. Personally, he looks like a dollar store version of Henry Cavill, but don't let my opinion impact the fact the trailer is really solid.

"Superman" trailer released.

The preview for "Superman" was released Thursday morning, and it immediately went viral. You can give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pretty solid trailer, right? I certainly think so, and the internet seems to agree. Check out some of the comments on X below:

If the movie can possibly live up to the way this trailer made me feel then DC has never been more back. I cannot wait for @Superman . (beyond pleasantly surprised with Krypto btw)

Oh man. I love this so much.

To no one surprise... I am all in on #Superman

I couldn't be more excited for a film.

This is 100% Superman. Wow. Is it July?

This has me HYPE! Wow!

Hear me out, but this looks pretty good. It's got the old-school American optimism vibe—truth, justice, and apple pie. Contrast that with the dark, edgy brooding Snyder films.

I was cheesin watchin that. This is going to be awesome. So excited to see live action krypto

This trailer had me feeling like my 5 year old self again.

It's pretty clear that there is a lot of excitement around "Superman," and I don't think you can blame anyone who is amped up.

It's not even among my favorite genres, but a superhero film done well can be incredible. Look at "The Dark Knight" Trilogy for proof of that fact.

Now, James Gunn will try to have that same level of success, and will do it while clearly leaning heavily into nostalgic vibes.

While we're here, let's take a moment to remember the Superman of our childhoods for anyone under the age of 40.

Show "Smallville" some love!

You can check out "Superman" starting July 11, 2025, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.