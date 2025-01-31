Suburban Moms Are Threatening Senators If They Don't Confirm RFK Jr., And I'd Tread Lightly

Look, I'm not one to give political advice. I don't know my ass from my elbow when it comes to politics – beyond being really good at pissing off a Lib – so I don't have a leg to stand on.

But I do know a bit about life, especially when it comes to A) marriage, and B) parenthood. I have two kids. I've been married for nearly a decade. My wife is INSANE when it comes to keeping our kids healthy.

A seed oil hasn't been seen on the inside of my house since 2022. God forbid I try to sneak in a sip of unfiltered water. Oh, you like the taste of fluoride toothpaste? Think again, buddy. Bring it back, NOW.

You wanna know the last time I ate beef that wasn't grass-fed? I don't even wanna tell you, because I'm embarrassed by it. I think Obama was still in office.

Point is, my wife is very much pro-MAHA. Pro-RFK Jr. Pro-Bobby. Pro-making us all less fat and disgusting.

And she's not alone. Not even close. I've said for months now that Donald Trump bringing in RFK was the single smartest thing he's ever done. I truly believe that was the gamechanger last election. Kamala Harris being an idiot didn't hurt, but I think the RFK Jr. endorsement sealed the deal.

The suburban moms LOVE RFK. Love him. My wife HATES politics. Despises everything about them. You wanna know the only time she's ever turned on the news? When Bobby took the stand earlier this week for his senate hearing. She was LOCKED in.

(If only she would show that same sort of energy during Sunday's in the fall. Oh well).

Anyway, I say all of that to say this: heads on a swivel, RINO senators. If you don't confirm RFK Jr., heads will SPIN:

Tread lightly, fellas

Yeah, here's another piece of advice to any Big R senators who are still wrestling with their RFK decision: Vote yes.

Save yourself the headache. You don't want it. I promise you, it ain't worth it.

Moms are fed up. They just sat through four years of bullshit when it came to their kids. The left wants to take every single decision out of the parents' hands.

They want to vax your kids into oblivion. They want to brainwash them during third grade reading hour to hate white people.

They want them slugging down enough Red Dye that they turn into the Kool-Aid man. Don't even get me started on the whole raw milk conversation.

And suburban moms are done with it. Done. And that's why they're keeping close tabs on these ongoing senate hearings. Trust me on this one. They are.

My wife is in a group chat with a bunch of fellow Sub-Moms who are all locked and loaded with every single woke senator's phone number. You'll get primaried so fast your head will SPIN.

And if the MAHA moms don't do it, Nicole Shanahan will. And, frankly, she scares the piss out of me, too.

Tread lightly.