Strip Club Hosting An Election Night Viewing Party With Free Lap Dances For Those Who Voted

Leave it to the folks in Las Vegas to add some entertainment to the entire election day process. They show up for all the big events with promises of a good time and free lap dances for those who qualify.

What better way to sit back and relax after performing your civic duty than by watching the electoral map drama unfold at a strip club? I can't think of any. Those who voted get a free lap dance after all.

TMZ reports that Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas has a "Dances for Democracy" event planned for election day next week.

The club confirmed an announcement on their Instagram Story by a local travel website.

Go cast a ballot and make sure you walk out with an "I Voted" sticker. Then take your sticker with you to the club and exchange it for a free lap dance.

A Las Vegas strip club is handing out free lap dances to voters no matter who they vote for

The club isn't picking sides when it comes to their election day promotion. Vote for whoever you'd like. This is America, you can vote for Donald Trump or for Kamala Harris.

It doesn't matter to them who your choice for president is, so long as you get out and vote. Everyone is welcome at their establishment on November 5.

The free lap dances will be handed out from 12pm to 8pm and there will also be an election viewing party. This is bringing folks together and easing tension when people need it most.

The last thing anyone needs is to sit at home alone watching things unfold. Get out with folks, interact, and end election day, win or lose, on a high note.

Let the visit to the club serve as a reminder that, no matter what, well until it all melts down and World War 3 breaks out anyway, that the sun will still rise. The drinks will still flow, and the poles will still be danced upon.