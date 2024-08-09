'Stranger Things' Creators Tease Heartbreaking Final Season Moment

Is a major "Stranger Things" character going to die in the final season?

The fifth and final season of the hit Netflix sci-fi series will drop at some point in 2025, and fans around the globe can't wait to see how the journey ends.

It's hard to believe the series came out all the way back in 2016. It was eight years ago that viewers were first introduced to Eleven and the rest of the gang.

It's time to find out how the story of "Stranger Things" ends, and it sounds like one character might not make it out alive.

Will Max die during the final season of "Stranger Things"?

Variety recently published a profile of Sadie Sink, who plays the popular character Max on the series. "Stranger Things" creators Ross and Matt Duffer were both interviewed and touched on Max's fate as she's in a coma at the end of season four.

The Duffer brothers confirmed Max will play a role in the final season, but Ross told the outlet, "But we don’t want to reveal how that’s possible."

"Right, because she’s in a coma. I think she’s grown just more confident as an actor and in her choices. We did film a scene the other day with her that was just absolutely heartbreaking. I don’t know how she hits those notes," his brother Matt added to Variety.

It's that comment from Matt that has the wheels in my head spinning. What's this "absolutely heartbreaking" scene involving Max that Sink filmed?

It's not a secret that the end of "Stranger Things" is likely going to include a lot of death and carnage. Having everyone survive simply doesn't make much sense.

Is Max destined for death? Will the lovable character not make it to the final credits of the series? It makes sense for at least a couple of the most popular characters to die as it would have the most emotional toll and raise the stakes.

Of course, there's a lot we don't know. Details about the fifth and final season are being guarded like the nuclear codes. Who will live and who will die? We'll find out in 2025. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.