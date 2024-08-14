'Stranger Things' Final Season Might Leak Online: DETAILS

Hackers claim to have successfully stolen multiple episodes from the final season of "Stranger Things."

Netflix recently suffered a security breach that resulted in footage from shows hitting the web, and it's now possible "Stranger Things" might be next.

Forbes reported Monday that an anonymous hacker tied to the initial security breach is alleging to have multiple episodes from the fifth and final season of the hit sci-fi show.

The hacker is claiming they will release multiple episodes at some point Wednesday.

Will the final season of "Stranger Things" leak online?

While the hacker might claim to have "Stranger Things" episodes, there doesn't seem to be any proof to suggest the hit series was actually impacted by the security breach.

It's very possible the person responsible for the hack is just lying and spreading false rumors in order to spin up attention.

However, the fact other shows were successfully hit by a security breach is enough to give people pause. It's also Wednesday. That means if the hacker is serious, then fans won't have to wait long.

Or, they'll quickly find out that it's complete nonsense. We simply do not know right now, and the entire situation should be treated with a heavy dose of skepticism.

What I will say is that the final episodes of "Stranger Things" leaking online would be a devastating blow to Netflix.

The streaming giant has gone to extreme lengths to hide details about season five and how the series will end. "Stranger Things" secrets are treated like America's greatest national security secrets.

I'm not sure even the CIA could figure out the ending. A hacker posting episodes online would be crushing to Netflix, especially considering the show isn't slated to return until 2025.

As a huge fan of the show, I hope this is all a hoax and not real. I want everyone to enjoy the final episodes together - not leaked online. Stay tuned because we should find out at some point today. Let me know what we think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.