'Stranger Things' Final Season Gets Game-Changing Update: DETAILS

The final season of "Stranger Things" has hit a significant update in its release timeline.

The legendary sci-fi/paranormal series from Netflix is arguably the streaming giant's biggest hit since it first premiered in 2016.

While I wasn't alive in the 1980s, the nostalgic vibes even appeal to a guy like myself, and I'm sure that's true for a lot of other people.

The series has been outstanding since its first episode, and it's now time to find out how it will all end.

"Stranger Things" announces big development.

The fifth and final season is coming in 2025, and it's likely going to probably start dropping episodes at some point in May or June, if I had to offer an educated guess.

Well, that release window is starting to shape up thanks to an announcement that flew under the radar days before Christmas. I imagine that's why nobody was paying attention. People were busy with family and friends, as they should be.

While people were busy preparing for Christmas, the show's official X account announced production on the final season is over and shared 12 photos from the final episodes.

You can check out all the photos and the announcement below. It's pretty neat, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

With production being over right at the end of 2024, it would seem to indicate my predicted timeline is probably correct.

Plus, season four premiered in May 2022 and then released two more episodes on July 1, 2022. I expect something very similar this time around.

The only season that didn't premiere in May through the summer months was season two, which premiered in October. There's no shot Netflix makes viewers wait until October for the final season. That's absolutely not going to happen.

What are your predictions for how the series will end? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let's get ready for one last ride with the whole gang.