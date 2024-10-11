Star Wars Adds Trans Stormtrooper To Win Back Disgruntled Fans

Meet "Sister," the newest Star Wars stormtrooper.

Sister appears in the new book, Star Wars: The Secrets of the Clone Troopers. She is also trans.

According to the book, Sister "expressed her gender identity differently than her fellow troopers, she figured she’d have to hide who she truly was inside. Fortunately, her brothers in the 7th Sky Corps gave her the name Sister as a constant reminder that she belonged."

Translation: Sister was born a male and now identifies as a woman – a woman stormtrooper.

Disney's decision to add a trans-stormtrooper to the Star Wars franchise is a bit puzzling, especially considering that Disney's determination to push gender ideology on its consumers continues to drain its popularity.

Last year, in 2023, seven of Disney’s eight major theatrical releases significantly under-performed in the U.S. to the tune of more than $400 million in losses. Each of the films featured same-sex kissing, non-binary people, and gender ideology messaging.

The company acknowledged the losses were due to a "misalignment" with consumer preferences during an annual SEC report in November.

An Axios Harris study also attributed the declines to Disney’s left-wing political messaging, finding that Americans now consider the brand the fifth-most polarizing in the country.

In other words, Disney hopes to improve its fortunes by including a transgender character in arguably its most popular remaining franchise.

While Disney will claim the addition of Sister is a sign of inclusivity, it's hard not to view it as a political stance. Transgenderism in America is a hot-button topic heading into this year's presidential election.

Democrats have tried to frame Republicans as "anti-trans." In reality, most members of the GOP simply understand that it is fundamentally wrong to spend taxpayer money to fund gender transitions for prisoners and illegal aliens, allow biological males to compete in female sports, and act as if same-sex surgeries are not gravely dangerous for patients.

There is a growing mental health crisis around fully transitioned adults, in which 44 percent have reported suicidal ideation, according to the Williams Institute at UCLA Law.

Moreover, transgenderism has become a fundraising scheme by gay rights lobbyists like the Human Rights Campaign. We encourage you to read about the HRC's influence on the trans movement here.

Disney executives knew all of this, yet they decided to make a newly created trans character front and center during an election year.

Entertainment companies have the right to take whatever political stance they choose. However, their consumers have a right to stop buying their products when they choose to support only one side of the political aisle.

And they will.

Bud Light learned its lesson: Conservative consumers matter, too. Disney either doesn't care about them, or remains in denial.