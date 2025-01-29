Star Of New Horror Flick 'Presence' Says Set Experienced Paranormal Phenomena... Lame Ones, But Still

I used to like watching those E! True Hollywood Story documentaries. I just always found it interesting to hear stories from the set of Caddyshack or how the robo-shark used in Jaws was a total pain in the ass.

One episode I remember was all about the alleged curse of Poltergeist, and while I think you can probably chalk a lot of that up to tragic coincidences, playing up some kind of curse or paranormal activity surrounding a horror flick is kind of a brilliant marketing tool.

It's been done a lot over the years and now one of the stars of the film Presence, which is in theaters now, is talking about some of her paranormal experiences while making the movie.

The movie is about a haunted house, and actress Callina Liang said that the cast and crew experienced some real, honest-to-goodness paranormal activity on set, which she said was because of her hotel's proximity to an old folks home.

Now, what are we talking about here? Possession? People getting picked up and thrown against walls? Maybe the apparition of a Civil War soldier or woman in colonial garb (like 90% of ghosts fall into one of those categories).

Nope. None of that.

"I experienced my alarm blaring when I didn’t set it, my toilet flushing, and we all had really weird dreams," Liang said per Yahoo.

…

…

…THAT'S PARANROMAL?!?!

Look, let's say that there aren't any earthly explanations for an alarm going off or a toilet flushing, and it was all the work of some sort of ghost or poltergeist.

How lazy and uncreative have they gotten? What happened to slamming doors or throwing toasters around the kitchen whatever?

Ghostly flushes?! Really?!

Liang said that there were also "random scratches and knocks on my wall and door and stuff" that scared her, which is a bit more like it, but there are a million things that could create a scratching noise.

I'd still go check out Presence if I had an afternoon to kill and a free popcorn coupon burning a hole in my pocket, but if they're going to go with "the set was haunted, maaaaaan" route, I'm going to need more than flushes and scratches.