Hit Netflix Show Gets Bone-Chilling Preview For New Season: WATCH

The preview for season two of "Squid Game" is here, and it looks great.

The Netflix show out of South Korea turned into an international hit when season one was released in 2021. The survival horror series follows a group of people competing in deadly games in order to win a massive amount of money.

It's a brutal series, and definitely not for anyone who has a weak stomach.

Netflix releases trailer for season two of "Squid Game."

Despite being overly violent at times, it was wildly entertaining and the mystery of the people pulling the strings was fascinating to follow in season one.

Netflix has a new season arriving December 26th, and it looks like viewers are going deeper down the rabbit hole as Seong Gi-hun unravels the mystery.

Check out the trailer for season two below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It certainly looks like we're in for a very fun ride when season two arrives the day after Christmas. I truly can't wait.

I started watching "Squid Game" after hearing the hype, and I fully expected to hate it. I 100% thought I would hate it because the premise just seemed so gory and over-the-top.

However, I didn't hate it. Not at all. The mystery sucked me and refused to let me go. We also learned one very important thing in season one.

If you don't see a body, then the character isn't dead. Read into that as much as you'd like when it comes to the police officer investigating the situation.

What did you think of season one and the trailer for season two? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.