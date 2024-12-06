Incredible Stat Proves Country Music Is On An Unstoppable Run

Country music is booming on Spotify.

As I've written many times here at OutKick, it feels like country music is going through a bit of a revival right now.

The industry and genre are the strongest they've been in a long time thanks to bona fide superstars like Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan and Riley Green and fresh new acts coming along at a fast pace.

Country music sees huge boom on Spotify.

The injection of new talent combined with the major stars has proven to be very successful. A Spotify official revealed to The Tennessean that country music streams are up a staggering 20% in 2024 when compared to 2023.

That's not a slight increase. That's a monster increase, and it's a sign just how strong the genre is at the moment.

Anyone who says otherwise has no idea what they're talking about. If your stock portfolio was up 20% in a year, you'd be cracking beers to celebrate.

I have no doubt there are definitely some in the country music world who are doing exactly that to celebrate the massive increase in popularity on Spotify.

Definitely dabble in some country music if you want to try something new. A few names that aren't superstars but are on their way include Ella Langley, The Castellows, Wyatt Flores and Koe Wetzel. You can't go wrong with any of those four, and of course, the major stars continue to impress. We had a great 2024. Let's hope country music has an even bigger 2025. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.