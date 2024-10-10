Internet Discovers Spencer Rattler's Girlfriend: PHOTOS

Spencer Rattler is starting for the New Orleans Saints this weekend against the Bucs, and that's resulted in some people asking one simple question:

Who is his girlfriend Yazmina Gonzalez?

The former South Carolina and Oklahoma QB is getting the starting nod due to Saints QB1 Derek Carr dealing with an oblique injury.

It will be Rattler's first career start in the NFL after being a fifth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It appears his girlfriend is ready for primetime.

Who is Spencer Rattler's girlfriend Yazmina Gonzalez?

The internet has exploded with interest in Gonzalez as her boyfriend nears his first career start in the NFL. The two reportedly have been dating as far back as 2014, but aren't very open about it on social media.

The last time there was a public post of the two together came when Gonzalez posted something on her Instagram story on Valentine's Day, according to ComingSoon.Net.

Naturally, as a Big J journalist, I had to do a deep dive and figure out if she's ready to potentially become a QB1 WAG much sooner than expected.

While her Instagram isn't full of photos like you might expect, she does have more than 18,000 followers and seems to understand the game.

The sudden internet boom in interest in Gonzalez isn't her first time under a spotlight. She also appeared on the hit Netflix documentary series "QB1: Beyond the Lights."

So, she's already had some reps when it comes to getting lots of public attention.

We'll see how Rattler does Sunday, but it looks like he's certainly already winning off the field. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.