Spain's Beach Volleyball Players Steal The Hearts Of Olympic Fans On Social Media

There are a couple of beach volleyball players from Spain grabbing a lot of attention on social media during this year's Summer Olympics. Paula Soria Gutierrez and Liliana Fernandez are kicking ass and taking names in more ways than one.

Whether the two advance all the way to competing for a gold medal or not, the duo have already had an incredible run in Paris. As I'm writing this, the two are taking on Canada in the quarterfinals.

Gutierrez and Fernandez have also enjoyed a ton of viral success during their impressive run to the quarterfinals, as much as the Olympics will allow before having clips taken down.

One of the clips, a serve from Gutierrez, has helped turn up the attention on the two beach volleyballers. It has more than 15 million views and counting.

Paula Soria Gutierrez and Liliana Fernandez are making the most of their time in Paris

That's making the most of a trip to the Olympics, to say the least. It's also how you put someone walking around with the title of the "World's Sexiest Volleyballer" on notice.

Kayla Simmons has some real competition when it comes to that title now. They might not be on her level social media wise, but they're still playing the sport at a very high level.

Unfortunately, they won't be doing so for much longer. This will be their last Olympics together. Fernаndez announced that the Summer Games will be her fourth and final.

She's also retiring as a professional and there's a chance that could happen before the season ends.

Going out with a medal is nice, but if that doesn't happen, all is not lost. Stealing the hearts of fans before you call it an Olympic career isn't a bad consolation prize.

I'm not going to be rooting for Spain or anything, but if the USA can't get it done, who better to take home a medal than these two?