Southern Mississippi Women's Soccer Lands A Star In The Making Kiana Dufour

The Southern Mississippi women's soccer team is making some noise this off-season thanks to one of the newest members of their team, Kiana Dufour. The Brazilian soccer player joined the team after reportedly playing semi-pro in Canada.

The 19-year-old committed in July, was officially welcomed by the team in November, and discovered by social media over the past few days.

Kiana's viral success has the internet's attention. It also has people taking a closer look into her Instagram game. She currently has 243,000 followers.

Not too shabby for a semi-pro soccer player turned college athlete. The online investigative process has turned up some interesting activity on the rising internet star's account.

Southern Mississippi's Kiana Dufour has some likes from some recognizable athletes

While Kiana is being introduced to the internet at large, there are several recognizable athletes that are already familiar with her Instagram skills.

According to the Daily Mail, who provided screenshots to back some of the claims, USMNT and Juventus star Weston McKennie has liked some of her past posts.

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman and an Inter Miami teammate of Lionel Messi's, David Ruiz, have also admired her work. As has rugby player turned member of the Jaguars practice squad, Louis Rees-Zammit.

Will the signing of Kiana Dufour translate to wins on the field for the three-win Southern Miss women's soccer team? We'll have to wait until at least August - when the season starts - to find out.

Off the field, Kiana, the soccer team, and social media as a whole have already scored a few wins. With this kind of head start on the season, you can expect many more off the field wins.

The Southern Miss campus isn’t going to know what hit them once Kiana stretches and gets comfortable. She's bringing legit star power with her.

Win or lose on the field, the Golden Eagles are going to have a season for the history books.