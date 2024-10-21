Sophie Saint Is The Most Interesting Instagram Model In The World, Nancy Buys McDonalds & Did Rodgers Eat It?

Weren't we just talking about the most delusional fans in sports?

We can go ahead and add the most toxic fanbase to the resume of Browns fans. Yes, we understand you hate how the Deshaun Watson trade went down because the guy is 9-10 and has been a medical mess since arriving.

If Watson was 15-4, Browns fans wouldn't have said a word about his past sexual misconduct civil court drama. Instead, now that he's a washed up Kia, fans got up and cheered when the guy went down with a blown out Achilles.

From the delusional owner to the delusional fans, what a mess. However, when the Browns are a total mess, it's good for business, so I'm not going to complain and MY Bengals are back to having some life with a 25% playoff probability with a middle of the pack strength of schedule.

• By the way, if you're looking for a Super Bowl ticket to jump on, you might want to start buying the Buffalo Bills. They'll get the depleted Chiefs at home on November 17 with a chance to gain ground for home-field advantage. Buffalo has the 26th hardest remaining schedule with an AFC East that is complete disaster.

• What's it going to take to beat the Chiefs? You better get a lead and stop Kareem Hunt because at this point Mahomes is running out of wide receivers.

• Screencaps Jr. and Screencaps the III are starting to sit down and watch 4th quarters and it damn near brings a tear to my eye. On Sunday, we were on the patio cheering on the Lions as OC Ben Johnson let Goff rip a pass down the field with 1:30 or so left on the clock for a first down. If that was Zac Taylor, he would've played for the 58-yard field goal. Instead, Goff completes the pass, the Vikings are forced to use all their timeouts, the Lions kick the game winning 44-yarder with like 17 seconds on the clock. That's how you close a game.

• I need to brag on the weather here in northern Ohio. We just went through a three-day weather weekend I'll never forget. Saturday afternoon, I was sitting out back after doing a ton of yard work and there was an ice cream truck cruising the neighborhood like it was mid-August. Yes, the Maumee River is drying up and our yard is bone dry, but we're getting INSANE patio weather for football season. I'll take it.

• I missed this play, but THIS is Collinsworth at his best.

- Rick in Virginia Beach reported from his Sunday Funday:

Mr Caps,

The work you and OutKick do for the everyday, hard-working peeps is heartwarming, illuminating, entertaining and freaking hilarious! Keep on rolling brother.

I may have found the best deal on pumpkins in the United States

I'd heard the rumors of a place west of us that had $2 pumpkins. Legit carving pumpkins. Big pumpkins. $2.

It turned out to be true at Keil's farm just west of Swanton, OH.

Just last week, the New York Times was reporting on an 18-pound pumpkin with a $13.50 price tag. Oh hell no, never again.

I think Costco was selling carving pumpkins for something like $8 per pumpkin.

The final price for 9 BIG pumpkins and 12 decorating pumpkins and gourds came to $35 out the door.

If it's up to me, we'll never buy pumpkins anywhere but this place.

Can you beat this deal?

This doesn't apply to those of you who grow your own pumpkins. Save the email.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Homebrew Bill's beer has arrived in Oklahoma (#notsponsored)

- Benny in Yukon, OK reports:

Good evening to the SC community. I received my beer shipment today from Homebrew Bill. It showed up in 2 days, packed with care, and is absolutely delicious. Very smooth and tasty! Thanks to Bill for his hard work and dedication, so we can enjoy great things in life!!! And thanks to Joe and this SC community for keeping America, America!!!

Kinsey:

From supporting Hallmark Christmas movies, to donating money to hurricane relief, to supporting Homebrew Bill, this community always steps up.

Goodbye to Kmart

What a run it was. It would be nice to get my hands on one of those vintage blue light special bulbs you could see from a football field away. The Kmart my mom would drag me into in Englewood, OH is now an indoor storage facility. They took the shell of the Kmart and then put indoor storage boxes inside. That sounds like a helluva money-making business in this apartment economy.

Show us your wood (piles)

- Rick R. in Virginia Beach also showed off his wood:

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :