Sofia Vergara Starts The Holiday Season In A Bikini, Rosie O'Donnell Meltdown Pt. 3 & Tiff Ann's T-Day Dress

Hello? Anyone here today? Honestly, I don't blame you if you're not. Not one bit.

How's this for some inside baseball … I'm not here, either. I pre-wrote this early this morning because I had a mid-afternoon tee time today. It's the Friday after Thanksgiving, we're all mailing it in, I was off earlier today anyway … so, I'm skipping class, too.

So, for those here – you get extra credit for attendance! No idea what you're gonna do with it, but enjoy! And thanks for coming. I will make it worth your time, I promise.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we gear up for the holiday season with Sofia Vergara, and go from there. Welcome back to class, Sofia! It's been a minute.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a #loaded week of #content, RFK Jr. triggering the Libs with his turkey, Rosie O'Donnell spending Thanksgiving with Trump on her mind & maybe we'll check in with Tiff Ann. Maybe.

Just kidding. Of COURSE we will!

Grab you an Advil to fight off the lingering headache from yesterday, wash it down with a Busch Light, and settle in for a final-Friday-of-November 'Cap!

Where do we stand on this RFK turkey?

Might as well start with our great new health secretary! He spent yesterday afternoon triggering the unhealthy Libs by frying his turkey … in beef tallow!

What a move:

This thing – and how he made it – must have Grillin' Chuck Schumer petrified today. He can't comprehend it. It doesn't compute. RFK Jr. has the left's brains in such a pretzel, I'm not sure they'll ever find their way out.

While those unhealthy wokes were guzzling seed oils yesterday, our Liberal-turned-Republican health sec was frying his bird … the MAHA way!

Anyone ever tried this? Yes, I know it's expensive. The First Lady told me so yesterday, because she's all in on these new healthy foods. She loves RFK. All the suburban moms do. Seed oils are OUT and beef tallow is IN.

I'd assume this is delicious, but really have no idea. My bird was excellent yesterday, although it was fried with yucky peanut oil. Oh well. Can't win 'em all.

It was easily the best of the two birds at our Thanksgiving lunch. Injected with Italian dressing the night before and rubbed down (hey now!) with a simple mixture of Italian dressing, creole seasoning, black pepper, garlic powder & cayenne pepper.

Yes, it was spicy. But you ain't finding a better-tasting turkey skin in the US of A. I stand by that.

PS: this is maybe the dumbest thing I have ever seen from the left. I didn't think idiocy like this existed in the world, but I was very, very wrong:

PPS: WILD move frying a turkey with no shoes. Insane.

What a week of #content

What a community note! Hey, dummy – PISS ALL THE WAY OFF. You come at a Kennedy, you best not miss.

(that was an unintentionally dark joke, but it made me laugh, so it's staying!)

Anyway, I'm all in on trying this beef tallow technique next year. I may have to take out a second mortgage to do so, but if it angers the left, it's worth it. Always is.

OK, let's get to some of the best #content leftover in my Twitter bookmarks from a LOADED week. First up? I can't get enough of the Lions:

Sofia, Rosie & Costco!

Couple things …

1. That white DirecTV remote? My God. I haven't thought about that in years, but it is BY FAR the best remote of all time.

206: ESPN

212: NFL Network

213: MLB Network

299-307: Nickolodean/Cartoon Network/Boomerang/TV Land

500-on: Movie stations

900-on: Music stations

We used to be such a great country.

2. What were our thoughts on Jason Garrett last night? I was already in hell because I'm a Dolphins fan – although NOTHING last night surprised me – but I didn't think he was all that bad.

Honestly, he was better than I remembered him being. Maybe my standards have just fallen off a cliff? Maybe I was just 15 beers deep? Probably a mixture of both.

OK, rapid-fire time so we can all go have a big Friday night. First up? Not enough girls in today's class. Sofia, save us!

THAT's how you kick off the holiday season, boys and girls. Nicely done, Sofia. Welcome back to class! Hope you had a great Thanksgiving!

You know who didn't? OutKick favorite, Rosie O'Donnell! (skip ahead to the four-minute mark for the really deranged stuff)

God, they just don't see it. It's hilarious. Great for us, because these wackos are #content machines, but it's scary how they don't see it.

Rosie sticks to the Dems' talking points here, calling Trump a fascist and insinuating that he's Adolf Hitler. She also says he's a rapist. Again, she sticks to the script, which has worked out so well for the left thus far with Trump, so why pivot now?

And then, just to really tie it all together, she takes the side of Mexico's insanely woke president over the phone conversation between her and Trump earlier this week.

Imagine being this obsessed with one person. It's a cult. Wild.

Finally, let's head over to Costco before we pack it in for the week!

Take us home, Tiff!

I'm with this guy here. Love his no-nonsense attitude. He's got places to be, and time is ticking.

It's Thanksgiving week. Tensions are high. Family in town. Kids raising hell back at home. We already can't afford food as it is, and now we're shelling out hundreds for one meal to feed a bunch of people who annoy the piss out of us.

I'm with this guy. Get off the tracks or you will be moved.

PS: Sam's Club is better and Joe should know better. Typical Ohio behavior.

OK, that's it for today. Let's have a big weekend. See you on the other side.

Happy T-Day, Tiff!

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You ever use beef tallow? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.