Social Media Took Note Of Rookie Jayden Daniels' Mom & Compared Her Game Day Outfit To A 'Pixar Mom'

The Washington Commanders found out on Sunday that they have a star in the making on their roster.

They picked up their first win of the season and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' first win of his career when they handed the New York Giants a 21-18 loss. But it wasn't the Heisman Trophy winner that had social media talking.

The star in the making and the person that social media took note of was a member of Daniels' family, however. It was his mom, Regina Jackson.

A clip of her having a conversation with Commanders limited partner Mark Ein went insanely viral picking up more than 10 million views.

From there, the comparisons of mom's game day outfit to a "Pixar Mom" followed.

The Commanders have a star in Jayden Daniels' family

Social media was much more impressed with Mz Jackson, as she's known on Instagram, than they were with her son's performance against a divisional rival in his second NFL game. Mom had social media buzzing.

For his part, Daniels played well. He didn't turn the ball over, and he went 23-of-29 passing for 226 yards while adding 10 carries for 44 yards to the stat sheet.

The Commanders did all their scoring in the kicking game with Austin Seibert connecting on all 7 of his field goal attempts. Things don't get much easier for the No. 2 overall pick from here..

He's taking on a hungry Cincinnati Bengals team next Monday night who will be coming off of two straight close game losses. You had better believe that's going to be a tough road game for the rookie quarterback.

You had also better believe that the scouts on social media will be on the lookout for a repeat "Pixar Mom" performance from Mz Jackson. Welcome to the NFL.