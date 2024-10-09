Snake Yoga: The Newest Craze & It Looks Horrifying

There's nothing I hate more in life than snakes and exercise.

But when you combine both of them into a new fad called ‘Snake Yoga?’

Yeah, I'm out. See you never.

SNAKE YOGA IS LATEST WELLNESS TREND

"Some might say our offering is a ‘gimmick like other animal-incorporated yoga,’ but we truly believe in what we offer," said Tess Cao, owner of LXRYOGA in where else, but California. She adds that the purpose of snake yoga is to "help individuals overcome the fear of snakes through breathing."

Nah, I'm good on that. I don't need to overcome anything, I just need to not be put in a position that I encounter them in my daily life. And I sure as heck don't need to be put in a yoga position with them crawling all over me!

These psychopaths even have a yoga term for it, ‘Savsana.’

"Savasana, where students lie down on their backs with eyes closed, while snakes are placed on their bodies, feels like a ‘Fear Factor’ episode, but most say it’s actually grounding and relaxing," the owner went on to explain.

I'm sorry but anyone who purposely puts themselves into Fear Factor-like situations has a word to describe them: Crazy.

KEEP SNAKES OUTSIDE

Just like all other ‘trends’ these days, snake yoga is now popping up in cities all across the country and quickly replacing goat yoga (which I didn't know existed) and puppy yoga (which sounds awesome, minus the yoga part).

Tess claims that no one has been bitten by any of the snakes… yet.

But I guarantee you that I will be here in the not too distant future writing an article about someone being bitten while attending snake yoga. It's only a matter of time.

Why? Because SNAKES SHOULDN'T BE HANDLED IN YOGA CLASSES.