Snake Yoga Exists In California If You're Into That Sort Of Thing

Do you like snakes and yoga? There’s a place in Costa Mesa, CA where those two worlds collide in the most unusual way.

At first blush, LXR Yoga looks like your standard yoga studio: instructors, mats, an infrared sauna, and a trendy and aesthetically pleasing Instagram page to go with it. On their website , you can click on a "private yoga" tab - and that’s when things get wacky.

For $160, you can bring yourself and two other friends for a session with a reptilian twist. In this session, you hold a ball python in your hands as you do different yoga poses. But don’t be scared, the website says it's "beginner friendly" and that it's great for "date nights."

Gee, what a romantic idea. I can’t imagine how that conversation would go:

"Hey babe, I’ve got a date night idea!"

"Oh great! What is it? A sunset walk on the beach? Couple’s massage? Dinner and a movie?"

"Even better! We’re going to go into a poorly lit room with complete strangers and hold snakes in our hands while we try to pose like a tree!"

"Wait, what?!"

"Outside Magazine’s" Teaghan Skulszki made the trip to LXR Yoga to try it out. Holding a four-foot, six pound, white snake named "Larvikite" (that’s not a creepy name at all), she went through several poses holding the snake as she went.

Shulszki said that the hardest part of the whole experience was how much extra work it took do her breathing and stretching, but she eventually got used to it.

"The added python made it difficult for me to breathe, causing me to break into a sweat. I found it hard to focus on my breath while I felt the spine of a snake crawling over my shoulders. Larvikite and I were only one-third of the way through the class and I already felt exhausted. But as I got used to the snake, it became easier to keep up my concentration," Shulszki said .

Yeah, no thanks. I love snakes as much as the next guy (I’ve held a 10-foot python around my neck before), and I do enjoy stretching (though I’ll never get into yoga). But there ain’t no way you’ll catch me trying to make those worlds collide. I’ll hold a snake one time, and do stretching another, never at the same time.

I don’t care how "beginner friendly" it might be.