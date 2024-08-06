If AI can figure out a way to connect with humans like we connect with humans via Screencaps & events like the 2-Club Invitational, I'm screwed…until then, I should be safe

I've known Kyle Laskowski a long time on the Internet. He founded CrossingBroad.com, a Philly sports site I've admired for at least a decade and that appreciation damn near led me to go into business with him just before Clay hired me in 2020.

This line from Kyle speaks volumes: "Content that is not easily replaced by AI - like local, personality-driven analysis and sports coverage - is in a much better spot."

You're damn right, it is.

The more the computers start to take over, the more I lean right into Screencaps and building relationship after relationship through this column. It's my theory that humans are craving more and more human interaction now that they're stuck behind computers, but they don't know how to connect.

The more I connect people via the Thursday Night Mowing League, the 2-Club, the upcoming Ragnar Relay in Kentucky and this column, the more job security I have.

AI can take out Axios, but I feel like at the end of the day my business plan will win out.

Hold up, Kirby Smart's son is playing Little League and not travel ball?

I had to look up this one in the Little League bylaws on this one. Little League rules state that you can be a hired gun for the Little League World Series teams. You can play travel ball and then be penciled into the Little League's roster for the big tournament.

Now, I don't have a full scouting report on Smart's son, so it's not clear if he was playing for the 11-12 purple team sponsored by the town's mechanic during the regular season for his local Little League.

I just want readers to know they could be watching travel ball players pretending to be all about Little League baseball over the next couple of weeks.

Let's check in to see how people are feeling about the Olympics and the job Paris has done

- Mike T. speaks glowingly about this Olympics:

I can’t believe what a wonderful job the French have done on the Olympics!

Just home run after home run!

Kinsey:

I was telling Mrs. Screencaps just last night how refreshing it is to see so many events being held in such a tight amount of space around Paris. To me, it feels like a visitor can fly into Paris, spend a week and see a bunch of events with relative ease.

Will that be the case in 2028 when the Olympics are in Los Angeles?

Softball and canoe slalom will be held in Oklahoma City. There are 1,200 miles between the cities.

And then Mike T. sent a photo of what was on his Traeger last night.

- John from SD writes:

Women Olympic Swimmer’s know and can sign the National Anthem. It’d be great if NFL & NBA players could do the same!

Why does NBC keep pushing meters on us during swimming and track & field events? Feet and inches please.

Catching a Dodgers game at the Oakland Coliseum before they close the place

- NR writes:

Hope you had a great weekend! So on Saturday I was able to experience my first Dodgers "Home" game at Oakland Coliseum…it was crazy, and actually made me feel bad for the Oakland players. The pictures I have do not do justice to the amount of Dodger’s fan that came out. The sea of blue inside and outside of the park was undeniable!

Chants for Ohtani to be MVP, for the Dodgers to win, and any hit the got was deafening in a park know as the home turf got the "guys in green". But of the sadness I felt for the players was outmatch by the empathy I had fort the fans. This A’s ownership group has screwed the pooch sooo bad for sooo long that its no wonder there is such a loud grass roots movement for the A’s owners to sell the team. It’s terrible!

At one point I spoke to nice seating lady and the unofficial stats she gave me were interesting…Typical A’s games they sell 3,000-5,000 tickets, but for the Dodgers game that day they sold 33,000 tickets! It’s safe to assume that 90% of those 33,000 tickets were sold to Dodgers fans in and around Northern California.

I have so much more to share, but I need to go back to work so I can pay for junior’s new braces.

All the best my friend!

Minnesotan experiences Texas

- Reed in Minnetonka, MN writes:

Reporting from the Gulf – San Leon, TX just northeast of Galveston. Multi-family vacation home on the ocean. Strategically chosen with large pool on the ocean wall – no beach! Last several family vacations have been on the shores of the Carolinas. Beautiful sand dunes, large white beaches. No kids venture past the pool, let alone to the beach and ocean, so long dock off the sea wall serving just fine.

Texas is really something. Went on a run down the road to pick up milk and eggs and get rewarded with iced down beer troughs. Are you kidding me!?!? If we had these in Minnesota, EVERY run would end with a 24-ounce Modelo! And good news, coming soon is Dear Steve’s Wife Training School. I am confident this will have great success given our current social climate.

#RespectSummer: When do you start drinking Oktoberfest beers?

- Bill C. wants to know if this is a #RespectSummer fail at Sam's Club:

Kinsey:

Personally, I need it to be late September to even consider an Oktoberfest beer. It needs to be a cloudy, windy, spitting rain Saturday. Typically, we'll get one of those Saturdays around Sept. 28 and that's the official end of summer.

Before that, I don't even think about drinking these beers. Am I alone?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

- Beer Guy Neil in NE Ohio emailed:

These were scattered around the property of a commercial shopping plaza in suburban Cleveland. I'm not suggesting you blur out the number, because I would love for this guy to get spammed into oblivion, but it's probably the right thing to do.

Old Pizza Huts

- Mark P. in Bismarck, North Dakota checks in:

Old Pizza Hut in Mandan ND is now an office for an accounting firm. Did change the roof a little but you can't hide the truth. Maybe they give out pizza ovens when you open a new account.

‘Thank you for the Mud Hens memories’

Over the weekend I wrote about the death of the Toledo Mud Hens' radio broadcaster Jim Weber who passed four weeks shy of completing his 49th year with the team and over 6,000 consecutive games called.

- Dan in Loveland, OH shares his memories:

Thanks for the Mud Hens/Jim Weber/Frank Gilhooley memories. My first job as a teenager was with Lucas County, working the softball/baseball diamonds right outside of Ned Skeldon Stadium. To say that place was a dump is almost insulting to dumps.



Great memories, though, as we were able to sneak into the stadium and watch those lowly Hens plod through another season. Beer vendors even looked the other way as we were able to have a couple of cold ones in there.



Do you remember the 10 cent beer nights? Absolute chaos with drunks everywhere. I think they had to shut that promo down because so many people were rocked and couldn’t even drive (yes, there were days before Uber, kids).



Anyhow, thanks for taking me back to those days.

Kinsey:

10-cent beer night at Ned Skeldon Stadium was before my time, but I remember taking six-packs into the stadium in 2000 with my college buddies to see Deion Sanders play for Louisville.

Conference realignments heading into 2024

- Joey P. asks:

Do you think you will ever get used to seeing California and Stanford in the ACC, UCLA and USC in the Big 10, etc? Honestly, I don't know if I ever will.

Kinsey:

No, because my brain has so many memories of the Pac-12. However, for kids that are 16 and younger, I have to believe they'll never think twice about Stanford in the ACC, until there's another shift and Stanford joins another super conference and then they'll probably say, ‘Remember when Stanford had that 8th place season in the ACC…great memories.’

###############

That's it for this random Tuesday in August. You should have enough topics to get your brain working this morning. We will never allow AI to become smart enough to replicate this column.

We will keep evolving faster than the super computers that want to end my career. The super computers can never duplicate the 2-Club Invitational. The super computers will never have memories of sneaking in six-packs to watch Deion Sanders play Triple-A baseball.

FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

Email after email. Brick by brick. AI cannot defeat us.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :