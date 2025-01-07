Smokin' Charley Hull Hops Into An Ice Bath To Cool Down, Fan Drilled By Jahmyr TD Ball & A Dallas Snow Dump

Screencaps Challenge: Do you live the farthest from a McDonald's?

We have a new leader and this one checks out. Reminder: This is U.S.-only. Yes, if you live in a remote part of Alaska or on some Hawaiian island, I will count it.

— David in Escalante, Utah writes:

Living in the remote part of southern Utah, I do we generally relate to people by how far the nearest Walmart is to us(2.5 hours), but for McDonald's the nearest to me is in Beaver, UT (115 miles).

Thanks for your daily content. I am a transplant from middle TN and been listing to Clay since his 104.5 days.

Kinsey:

I checked the map and David isn't exaggerating. It's 115 miles.

Just imagine getting a craving and knowing it's going to be a 230-mile round trip to go get a Quarter Pounder with cheese.

Screencaps Readers Who Live The Farthest From Nearest McDonald's Leaderboard:

David in Escalante, UT — 115 miles

Paul in Plentywood — 90 miles

Jeff B. in Campo, CO — 70 miles

Dillion & the Crosby, ND Gang — 66 miles

— Dillon in North Dakota writes:

Hey Joe, love the shoutout and Mcdonald's competition. My folks might be in the running as well (not sure if that counts for this imaginary trophy of furthest MCD) but living in Lemmon, SD might be just as bad or worse than me living in Crosby. They have about 95 miles to Dickinson... Bismarck is about 120 and Sturgis SD is 160.

Speaking of Plentywood, the crew does make some trips over for steaks and gambling a fair amount. It is big during football season/march madness since ND does not have sports gambling so the boys usually take an evening and place a few parlays, down a few beers and have a steak while we're in the big city. Plentywood has a stoplight!

— Alex in NC tells me:

Your comment on Paul's email about Plentywood and looking it up on the map made me think. I find myself going to Google maps anytime I hear a story or a comment about a place, it is basically my yellow pages these days. Then inevitably I pan out and look around to see what else is nearby. Bounce between the satellite and road views find some cool hole in the wall restaurants stadiums or odd landmarks. Anyone else do this or is this my old man rabbit hole?

Also, by the way why does Paul need a McDonalds when Plentywood has Courtney's Roadhouse? That looks like some good eats and 4.5 stars on Google reviews. I now have it marked for the next time I am up there.

Have you guys looked at a Waffle House receipt lately for a family of four? Is it time to say that Waffle House is a ripoff?

So I'm not insane for thinking the price of taking the family out for breakfast is no longer reasonable.

I was making my rounds on the morning shows when this popped up on the Today Show:

This makes me even more comfortable with my prediction that Bob Evans will go out of business within five years. An entire generation is being priced out of going out for breakfast. And now you old timers aren't going to Bob Evans for breakfast, lunch or dinner, so they're screwed.

Cracker Barrel spent 2024 trying to figure out how to right the ship. Even cereal is in decline.

I know this is going to be controversial, but it's been on my mind: Waffle House is a ripoff based on price to value. I've come to learn that the hashbrowns aren't nearly as impressive when I'm sober and the bacon is a floppy mess.

Go ahead, take out your pitchforks.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

If my kids hate me now for mentioning their arm slot, I'll bet $100 (that will be like $5 when they're my age) they thank me later in life

I remember when Screencaps Jr. was like 4 or 5, we would throw snowballs at a tree in the front yard and I would harp on getting his arm back. No short-arming those snowballs. No shot-putting snowballs.

Throw it!

Do you remember the first time your kids beat you in an activity and it hit you like a ton of bricks?

My first legitimate beating from 12-year-old Screencaps Jr. came Saturday during a duckpin bowling session.

— Beer Guy Neil in Ohio calls it the ‘Circle of Life’:

I hope your New Year brings happiness and prosperity.

To all the young dads out there, read Joe's duckpin story as a cautionary tale. It will come to you eventually.

The first moment for me was when my boy and I would play hockey donut in the basement with mini sticks and a plastic chocolate donut from his sisters' kitchen set. I played goalie until the day when he was maybe 3 and he caught me above the eye with a slapshot.

It was the first defeat/ tap out in the sports we played. You best believe that little fucker earned every victory after that.

Kinsey:

Do you remember your very first beating and your emotions?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Does it feel like the NFL is bringing out the chain gang less and less? An NFL chain gang member, who is also a reader, answers this one

— Anonymous NFL Chain Gang Member writes:

As a member of the NFL Houston Texans Chain Crew since the team commenced in 2002, I can personally tell you the chains are seldom used because it's a part the League does not want to slow down for.

Each Chain crew meets with the Down Judge (formerly called the Headlinesman) 1 hour & 10 minutes prior to kickoff. The DJ informs us our tasks & we are to avoid measurements at all costs. The reason is TV & it slows down the game.

Kinsey:

This is wild.

The NFL is now expediting calls from a booth to determine first downs and being short on 4th downs. How long until the NFL uses AI to determine these calls? It feels like it's coming. Maybe they already are.

The death of the chain gang is near.

Vikings fan claims Lions paid off the refs

— JJ declares:

Good thing them lions paid off the refs, I've never seen such a shit show. So much holding and grabbing it was a garbage win. That said Darnold is not built for scrambling, he turns into a dear in the headlights. I've been pounding the table for vikings to get 7' tall 400lb offensive linemen for years, every damn viking qb has had to scramble most plays. Bleh!

What happens when you're in the Bahamas and the Bahamas Bowl just happens to be taking place?

— Mike N. emails from vacation:

The Bahamas Bowl between Liberty and Buffalo coincided with our time in Nassau, so we all went. We tried to buy tickets at the gate, but they just let us in. (No need to dress up like maintenance workers to get in

).

Maybe 3k people attended. The stadium was great (it only fills up for the Olympic and World Championships track trials). We sat by the Buffalo band who were fantastic. The jerk chicken BBQ pit had a long line, but well worth the wait.

Felt bad for Liberty whose QB entered the portal to play for Deon in Colorado. They got smoked in the game. Hope they fix the portal timing going forward.

Happy New Year! Keep up the awesome work.

I need to hear from the NDSU fans and what their emotions were like last night as this punt just kept rolling

I never would've imagined this column would have enough North Dakota readers to ask such a thing, but here we are with these guys stuck at home with little to do at night besides send some guy in Ohio emails on their emotions over another national title.

Speaking of North Dakota

— Mark P. fired up the grill this week:

4 below tonight. Perfect weather to grill a filet mignon and some cheesy potatoes in Bismarck.

Portugese beer, gambling and living the life at 16

— Louie in Savannah knows this topic:

Happy New Year and congrats on a successful 2024!

I was reading Screencaps and saw Jon H.'s comment about Sagres being Bud Light in Portugal, he's not entirely correct but close.

Portugal Has Sagres and Super Bock, that is their version of Anheuser-Busch and Miller. I prefer Sagres but a cold Super Bock is also takes me back to my younger days. Sagres is a sponsor for the Portugal National Soccer Team.

My dad was born in Portugal and came to the U.S. when he was 11. They didn't have English for non-native speakers in the 60s, so he learned most of his English from watching the Flintstones (poor kid in school saying YABBA DABBA DO like it's normal). He took me over there when I was 16 to see where he was born, meet family, then hit the tourist areas. It was incredible, especially being able to order a beer at the hotel pool and gamble in a casino as a teenager. Bullfights, beach volleyball, topless women at beaches.... again, I was 16. lol

Anyway, thank you as always for the excellent content.

I am also rooting for the Lions since the Pats are of course done for the season (Hire Vrabel!). I think most of America is rooting for the Dan Campbell style of coaching.

Taking a cooking class while in Thailand

— Steve E. in Gresham, OR is back to the greatest place in the world after a trip across the Pacific:

I’m not much of a cook, but I have a contribution to make to the discussion of food that combines foreign travel and cooking. It’s not up to the level of Mike T and Cindy, but it’s my small contribution.

I just got back from a week in Chiang Mai, Thailand, where I visited my daughter who is a teacher at an international school there. One of the things we did while there was to take a Thai cooking class, and it was a blast. They provide everything you need - utensils, cookware, stove, etc - and walk you through preparing, mixing, anc cooking all the ingredients, and then you sit down and enjoy what you made. I made Pad Kra Prow (Stir Fried Chicken with Hot Basil), Tom Yum Kung (Hot and Sour Prawn Soup), and Khao Soy (Chiang Mai Curry Noodles). The curry paste alone had something like 11 different spices, and it was fantastic After that, we made a popular dessert dish, mango with sticky rice. In addition to the food, we got to meet people from all over the world. At our table, we chatted with people from Korea, England, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.I was planning on not eating much, (gotta keep that girlish figure, you know), but I waddled out of there at the end of the class.

On another note, being an OG of Screencaps, I have to say that for the first time, I was disappointed in the Screencaps community, because nobody took up my challenge from a couple of weeks ago to name the cinematic importance of my ‘burb of Gresham, OR.

Therefore, in order to satisfy the curiosity of those who might actually be wondering and not leave anyone hanging, here is a clip that will make it clear within the first 5 seconds:

https://www.youtube.com/clip/Ugkx-GiK1EBB0ozle-SFQaWvSotzgHyUEQug

The Costco apartment idea is unrealistic

— Thomas V. in NC makes a great point:

Where the heck are you going to store bulk purchases if someone was in an apartment above a Costco? A storage unit space above it or down the street?

Here's a new location for you guys to look up on Google Earth

— Mike T. and Cindy T. went hiking in Ponta da Piedade, Spain

On Vivek, immigration, H1-B visas and all this resulted from me joking about Vivek Making Rec Ball Great Again

— Jim F. writes:

Just commenting in response to Keith-



I was responding to Joe’s comments regarding the point that I think Vivek R. made- that kids in the US aren’t capable of technical leadership because of our culture of mediocrity.I think it is priorities and focus that are the issue, not a desired mediocrity, as a life outcome. If Keith was inferring that I believe kids should be forced into careers and life paths that the parent’s desire, or everyone should be an engineer, that was not my intent. We never forced our kids into the education, careers and life paths they took, they were always their own men and have charted lives that demonstrate this clearly.

What I did say was guidance and encouragement are vitally important to teens as they begin to chart their future. Challenge to achieve results of life long value, and as Joe says to "do something hard," are actually good for kids and I do think those values are in less than ideal supply.

Maybe an unpopular view, but I believe telling kids to "find their dream," as career guidance is a mistake for most (not all- that’s why realistic assessment is vital), and have known plenty who found they could have been in a better place with some more practical career guidance from their parents.

I did say that not everyone need be an engineering student, but more American kids can become one than do today. We don’t graduate enough US-citizen engineering students in the US today (plenty of foreign students attending US engineering universities on visas) to meet the job market needs (Vivek’s point).

If the US is to be a world leader in technology, and create high value jobs in all types of technical fields(including non-engineering), we need more US citizen students graduating from engineering universities. I believe we have the raw talent in our country- maybe a little more encouragement, guidance, along with some preparation and challenge can help meet this need, rather than simply more H1-B visas.

##############

That's it. The 9 a.m. alarm just went off.

Yes, I have a ton of emails that have piled up. Yes, I will get to them. Let's go have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :