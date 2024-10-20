Smokin' Charley Hull Has Instagram Talking As She Puts In Work On The Treadmill

Charley Hull has earned a reputation as the LPGA's version of John Daly. While she's not afraid to fire up a smoke on the course, there are some significant differences between the two pro golfers.

In addition to smoking cigarettes, she's been known to partake in an adult beverage or two from time to time. But she's also in great shape and will hop in an ice bath on occasion.

Taking a dip in an ice bath isn't exactly an activity that John Daly has made a name off of. Neither is getting on a treadmill and going for a run.

Call it offsetting of her ripping darts on the course if you want to, but smokin' Charley Hull isn't afraid of putting in some work on a treadmill. She did just that a couple of days ago.

It's admittedly a love-hate relationship with running for the fan favorite, a relationship that had the folks on Instagram talking. Here she is doing her 1k sprints.

Charley Hull is a fan favorite, no matter what the haters of freedom who don't like her ripping darts have to say

If you thought a simple post about running on the treadmill would only be filled with positive comments, then you've been living under a rock. That's not how the internet works.

Charley has become a fan favorite on the course, but that doesn’t keep the haters on the internet from showing up. They arrived mostly to criticize her for smoking.

I'll never understand it, but there are those who like telling other people what to do whether asked for their opinion or not. A commenter who enjoys doing so left this gem, "Pissing against the wind if you're smoking."

That's one way to look at it. Or maybe she's pissing with the wind at her back. Either way it wasn’t all hate, Charley did have a good bit of support as well/

One supporter/weirdo said, "I want to be your sweat rag."

Another took aim at the haters, "All you who criticise, Charlie is who she is and seeks no approval from anyone. If you follow her just celebrate who she is, to me she's inspiring."

Count me as one of the supporters. I'm a fan of her smoking, I'm a fan of her visits to the pub, and why wouldn’t I be a fan of the work on the treadmill?

Keep doing your thing Charley.