Is Will Smith Starring In The New Matrix Movie?

Is WIll Smith about to become the modern-day Neo from The Matrix?

That's what fans are wondering after the actor posted a cryptic, Matrix-related post on his Instagram account.

"In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix.’ Smith turned it down," Smith's Instagram video, which he wrote in the third person began. "He chose ‘Wild Wild West,’ believing it was a better fit for him at the time. But the question remains: What would ‘The Matrix’ have been like with Will Smith as Neo?"

WILL SMITH TURNED DOWN THE MATRIX IN 1997

Smith's video ended with, "Wake up Will. The Matrix has you."

Fans immediately began wondering if this meant that Smith, who turned down the original 1997 Matrix movie to star in "Wild Wild West," had finally changed his mind.

Last year, Warner Bros. announced that it was working on a new Matrix film, signing up director Drew Goddard of Cabin the Woods fame and writer of The Martian and World War Z to direct.

But, could WIll Smith, of all people, be the one to try and replicate the role Keanu Reeves so brilliantly played decades ago? We do know that. It's clear Smith can throw a slap. Ask Chris Rock. But can the 56-year-old do everything else that a Neo-like character would require?

Social media doesn't believe so. Hundreds of people say they wish they were in the Matrix themselves rather than have to see Will Smith star in the upcoming film. Fortunately for them, it appears that Smith may have been teasing not a movie role, but rather his new music album, his first in 20 years.

Hopefully that's the case. If not, and for some reason, Smith and the studio were trying to gauge the audience's reaction to him entering the world of the Matrix… viewers let them know they were not having any part of it.