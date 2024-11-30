Shoppers Shocked To See 'Merry Christmas' Signs At Target, No Gay Nutcrackers

Has Target gone ‘un-Woke’ to kick off the holiday season? Could it be? No way, right? Not the store that just last year had Pride clothes in the children's section and promoted gay nutcrackers.

No SHOT those same people would reverse course in just 365 days, right?

Well … maybe so!

That's the question Americans are grappling with on this final day of November. As chains across the US of A are kicking off the holiday season, and folks are venturing out for Black Friday deals, many noticed a … return to normalcy … at Target locations far and wide.

And by that, I mean signs in the store that say – GASP – "Merry Christmas." Furthermore, it appears the chain is no longer selling the Pride nutcrackers that went mega-viral right around this time last year.

So, as folks far and wide were out shopping yesterday (and today, and tomorrow, because Black ‘Friday’ is really just a week now), they noticed. And now, they're asking questions:

Has Target unbent the knee?

I mean, it's a fair question to ask. Does it have anything to do with Donald Trump retaking the White House?

I'm gonna say … no!

Honestly, I think it just has to do with the bottom-line, and it wasn't great last year. Target lost roughly $15 billion in the span of two weeks last year after they got caught red-handed displaying Pride clothes in the children's section – not to mention the tuck bathing suits – and it was a long, windy, slow climb back to the top.

Of course, when things started to settle down last fall, they then introduced gay nutcrackers and the whole cycle started over again.

But – and I say this with caution because you never know – it appears the tide has finally started to turn. At least that's what shoppers have noticed over the first few weeks of the holiday season.

They're saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again, which sounds so silly when you actually say it out loud, but the wokes HATE saying Merry Christmas. So, this is a big deal.

It also looks like all the progressive Christmas nonsense has been yanked from the shelves and the website. Again, another major shift.

We'll see if it holds up, or if they ultimately bend the knee. Suburban moms seem to be done with all the nonsense this year, and that's Target's main base.

So, I'm gonna go ahead and assume they ain't bending the knee on this one. Let's hope not.