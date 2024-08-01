Sharon Stone Reveals Why She Has A Nasty Black Eye

Everyone calm down, Sharon Stone can explain why she has a very, very black eye.

On Thursday, in order to calm fears and set the record straight, Stone, 66, fired up Instagram to tell her fans what's going on with her eye.

"I know you’re all worried about how I got a black eye, so I thought I’d let you know," the Basic Instinct actress began. "I’ve been in so many hotels in so many countries that I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn’t know where I was, and smacked my face on the marble."

She ran into marble. Remain calm.

"No, nobody did anything to me, and yes, I’m just fine, and I’m having a great time. I’m being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I’ve gone. I’m having just the greatest time," she added from next to the pool where she's staying in Turkey.

"It’s getting better, but it really is a good-looking shiner. You should see what I did to that marble floor. Thanks so much for caring about me, I care about you, too. Thank you."

On Wednesday, Stone scared fans when she posted a photo of herself and the black eye.

It's been a wild content summer for Stone who has done topless painting on Instagram along with a lingerie photoshoot. Outside of that, she spends the rest of her time railing against Donald Trump on Instagram Story.

In other words, she's as kooky as ever.