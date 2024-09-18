Shaq Denies Romance Rumor, But Influencer Says He's 'Lying'

Ladies, if you're going to come after Shaq and claim there's some sort of romance going on, you better be prepared to provide concrete evidence.

The gossip sites are buzzing this week over some random influencer (not sure what she's influencing) named Maria Ozuna Teachey, who has made a name for herself for implying she and Shaq might have something cooking.

"Unapologetically us ….Can yall guess who feet? #loveyou #bigfillyneverthelittleone," Teachey posted on Facebook this week in a photo that has the male cropped out.

One thing led to another and someone sent this to gossip sites. BOOM, we have ourselves a Shaq-troversy. Is that Diesel going hands-on with Miss Teachey?

Somehow Shaq found out about Teachey's claims and wasted no time defending himself in one of the bigger takedowns you're ever going to see. Shaq had a collection of photos of himself getting hands-on with random women.

"Is this my girlfriend too, trust me I’ll let yall know who my woman is, and by the way my woman name is Shaqirah," the NBA legend wrote Tuesday night on Instagram.

Typically, the story would end right there with Shaq saying it's not me and you shouldn't trust this woman. HOWEVER, Maria isn't in the mood to let this one end.

She's declaring that Shaq is "lying" and even went as far as saying "A time was Had" and "#goatworthy" in the comments on an Instagram post from The Shade Room. The comment has since disappeared from TSR's Instagram.

Does any of this matter in the grand scheme of life? Absolutely not, but when you have a she said situation, it's nice to see if these ladies are lying and trying to drag these athletes through the mud for possibly having a good time.

We report. You decide.

