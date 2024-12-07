Shania Twain In A Jockstrap Concerns Country Music Fans

In maybe the oddest twist of 2024, singer Shania Twain continues to make headlines in the country music world.

That's right – 59-year-old Shania Twain (59!!!) has been a topic of discussion for the better part of the last six months. Nope, it ain't because she's come out with a new banger.

Maybe she has – I don't know. I doubt it. But, regardless, that's not why folks are talking.

Instead, it's because 59-year-old Shania has seemingly changed her look this year – and her dress code.

Exhibit A:

Leave Shania Twain alone!

Someone's feeling like … something! Don't know what, but Shania is feeling it right now.

Obviously, that ain't your daddy's Shania Twain. The first picture features Shania at her latest concert, dressed in what appears to be some sort of diaper/jockstrap combo. Don't hate it, if I'm being 100% honest. It's a talker, though. I'll give her that.

The second picture was from a few months ago, when Shania rocked the internet with a seemingly brand new face and hair. Does that look like this:

Don't think so. That was peak Shania Twain, for those who weren't alive back in the 90s. And I'm so sorry for you, by the way. That was the golden age of country music, at least for this 31-year-old.

Shania Twain putting out banger after banger each and every week. Garth Brooks, before he was creepy. Alan Jackson. Toby Keith. An up-and-coming Kenny Chesney. Gretchen Wilson.

What a time to be alive. The best.

Anyway, fast-forward 25 years, and Shania is BACK – and the internet is concerned. Country music fans don't really know what to do with this new-look Shania Twain.

Mid-life crisis? Or, has she just stopped caring altogether and decided to flick her nose at the internet haters and do whatever the hell she wants?

Either way, I'm here for it. Shania is country royalty, and she will be treated as such in these spaces.

So piss off, haters! Go get 'em, Shania!