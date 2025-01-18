A-List Comedian And Notre Dame Fan Stars In Laugh-Out-Loud Commercial Woke Losers Will Hate: WATCH

Shane Gillis just can't stop winning.

The star comedian is one of the funniest men in the world, and he's a shining example of what comedy is supposed to be:

Funny without limits.

If you're easily offended, then Shane Gillis isn't for you.

Shane Gillis stars in incredible Under Armour commercial.

Gillis is also a massive Notre Dame fan. In fact, he's one of the most recognizable fans of the Fighting Irish in the country.

He decided to team up with Under Armour to cook up some magic prior to the national title game Monday against Ohio State.

Check out the commercial below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely hilarious. This is proof that Gillis simply can't be stopped. The line about God being with the team the whole time and crediting him for a field goal is truly laugh-out-loud funny.

Will some people complain or say it's not funny? I'm sure they will. I also don't care at all. Not even a little bit.

You either love comedy or you're a snowflake loser. If you're the second group, then you're reading the wrong website.

Shane Gillis is a huge Notre Dame football fan. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Props to Gillis for continuing to entertain. Hit me with your predictions for Monday night at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

