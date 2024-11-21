Shane Gillis Stars In New Bud Light Ad, Stirs Up The Internet: WATCH

Shane Gillis is in a new Bud Light ad, and it's legitimately funny.

Bud Light has been trying to salvage its brand ever since the disastrous March Madness promo featuring Dylan Mulvaney.

The company spent decades as a popular light beer brand perfect for watching a football game. One video with Mulvaney sent everything into a nosedive, and the Anheuser-Busch brand has been doing everything it can since 2023 to turn the ship around.

Shane Gillis stars in new Bud Light ad.

One strategy the company has pursued is teaming up with Gillis due to the fact he's one of the most famous comedians on the planet.

Not only is he a famous comedian, but he appeals to regular dudes - the same people Bud Light lost with the Mulvaney video.

The company previously released one ad with Gillis, and it's gone back to the well in hopes of striking fire again with a new one.

Despite Bud Light being a woke disaster of a beer brand, I can admit when something is funny. This ad is legit funny.

It didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in saying the same thing I did. The ad is funny, and it's pretty well done.

Below are some comments from Shane's Instagram:

I walked in here and said wow what an ad some might say the best ad ever

Funniest commercial I've seen in ages

Wise decision guys. Shane's da man.

give Shane full creative freedom and writing for the commercials

This is awesome

Yeah I just rewatched it 10 times so what!?

We better get a Shane superbowl commercial series

You guys like blood or something?" Hahaha

America is healing

Shane Gillis better be riding a Clydesdale in the Super Bowl commercials

Bud Light seems to have remembered their real fan base was guys that blackout at tailgates and still show up to the game against their girlfriend's wishes. I'm here for it. Still a Natty Light guy, but this is a GREAT commercial

I don't know who is running marketing and advertising at Bud Light, but the person is significantly smarter than whoever signed off on the Dylan Mulvaney dude.

Having Shane Gillis asking a woman if she likes ranch while shooting the wrong commercial speaks to the average dude. It's funny. It's simply funny, and people who find it funny are the people Bud Light desperately needs back.

Now, will the Gillis strategy work? That remains to be seen, but it's certainly a refreshing change of pace from the woke nonsense that was Dylan Mulvaney.